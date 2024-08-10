Indian Men’s Hockey Team Receives Heroic Welcome After Winning Medal At Paris Olympics 2024- WATCH

Paris Olympic 2024: The Indian men’s hockey team received a warm and enthusiastic reception upon their return from the Paris Olympics 2024 on August 10, Saturday. The team, under the leadership of captain Harmanpreet Singh, clinched the bronze medal after a decisive victory over Spain in the play-off match. This achievement marks the team’s second consecutive Olympic medal, a historic accomplishment not seen since 1972.

Upon their arrival in Delhi on Saturday morning, the hockey team was met with a grand welcome. Harmanpreet Singh, leading the team, was greeted with garlands and tri-colour stoles, and the atmosphere was vibrant with the sounds of dhol playing in the background. Fans and media turned out in large numbers to celebrate the team’s success. Prominent players such as Sukhjeet and Mandeep Singh were seen dancing to the rhythmic beats of the dhol, adding to the festive spirit as they exited the airport.

Notably, some members of the squad were absent from the arrival ceremony. PR Sreejesh, one of the key players, was still in Paris. He was selected as a joint-flagbearer for the closing ceremony of the Olympics and will return to India after the event concludes.

In addition to the warm reception at the airport, Hockey India shared a special moment from the team’s journey back. Air India honored the bronze medal winners with a unique tribute. During the flight from Paris, the pilot made an announcement about the hockey team being on board, which was met with a hearty round of applause from passengers and a celebratory acknowledgment from the cabin crew.

The players will continue their celebratory journey with a meet-and-greet session at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium on Saturday, where they will interact with fans and media personnel. The successful campaign in Paris has added a record-extending 13th Olympic medal to India’s tally, further cementing the country’s reputation in the sport.