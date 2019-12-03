Indian Men's Volleyball team win gold in South Asian Games 2019

Kathmandu: India defeated Pakistan in the final of the South Asian Games (SAG) 2019 in Male Category of Volleyball, thus clinching a goal medal. In a thrilling final, India crushed Pakistan by 3-1 which soared the temperature of the covered hall of Dashrath Stadium high, with excitement rising after every set.

India was beaten by Pakistan in the first game by 20-25. However, India made a brilliant comeback and won back-to-back two games by 25-15 and 25-1. In the next game as well, India maintained their form and won.

After securing the victory over arch-rival Pakistan, Team India Male Volleyball Head Coach, G. E Sridharan, said they will prepare and will qualify in the Olympics."The match was very tough and we played first set a little bit normal with Pakistan.

Live TV

We got (the score of) 3-1 today. Our players are wonderful performers and we are going for the Olympic Qualification in the month of January. We will prepare the team and I am assuring you that our team will qualify for the Olympics also," Sridharan told ANI.

Later in the day, Team India, Women`s will clash in final of Volleyball with host nation Nepal. India had defeated Nepal in the group stage but Nepali girls had given them a tough fight.