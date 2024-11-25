Indian Racing Driver Akshay Gupta Becomes Vice Champion at Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie

Akshay Gupta secured the Vice Championship title in the VT2-F Class at the Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS) after winning the eighth and final round of 2024. Gupta's journey to the Vice Championship title was marked by resilience and determination. Despite facing mechanical issues, crashes, and a rib fracture earlier in the season, Gupta and Schneider claimed two race wins and four podiums in the second half of the season.

In the final race, Gupta faced stiff competition from esteemed drivers like Fabio Scherer, Dexter Petterson, Matt Topham, and Daniel Mertens. Despite the odds, Gupta remained confident, saying:

"It feels great! Clocking my fastest lap time of the year and winning against some really tough competition in class, it's a great feeling. More importantly, ending the year on a high with back-to-back wins gives me great confidence and a lot of boost going into 2025!"

Looking ahead to the 2025 season, Gupta is optimistic about his prospects:

“I guess my consistency and lap times improved a lot throughout the year. My target now is to win the overall championship. This year I was 15th in the overall classification, there are close to 100 cars in that championship and to win that is a big deal. In 2025, I have a strong feeling that we will win that", he added.