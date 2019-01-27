हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Spain

Indian women's hockey team lose 2-3 to Spain in opener

Udita (12th minute) and Gurjit Kaur (48th) scored for India, while Maria Tost (23rd), Lola Reira (39th) and Begona Garcia (40th) sounded the board for Spain.

Indian women&#039;s hockey team lose 2-3 to Spain in opener
Image Credits: Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia

The Indian women's hockey team put up a spirited fight before going down at the hands of 2-3 to Spain in their opening match of the tour on Saturday.

Udita (12th minute) and Gurjit Kaur (48th) scored for India, while Maria Tost (23rd), Lola Reira (39th) and Begona Garcia (40th) sounded the board for Spain.

India used strong attacking strategy to begin the first quarter on a positive note.

The team made the first breakthrough when it managed to earn a penalty corner in the 8th minute but could not convert the shot.

However, in the following minutes the forwardline worked together to support experienced Vandana who created a splendid opportunity for compatriot Udita to score in the 12th minute.

A reverse pass by Vandana was picked up well by Udita who made no mistake in sending it past the Spanish goalkeeper Maria Ruiz to take a 1-0 lead. 

In the second quarter, hosts Spain stepped up their game after the initial setback to score an equaliser in the 23rd minute through Maria Tost.

While the second half saw both teams defend well to contain each other from taking a lead, the third quarter completely belonged to Spain as they struck two goals in the 39th and 40th minute through Lola Reira and Begona Garcia respectively.

The fourth quarter remained tense for India as they fought back to make amends to their defensive lapses in the previous quarter.

A tactical approach to their attack saw them win a crucial penalty corner which was brilliantly converted by dragflicker Gurjit Kaur in the 48th minute.

The following minutes were evenly fought by both teams but Spain ensured they upped their defence to deny India an equaliser. 

Tags:
SpainhockeyIndiaMaria RuizVandana
Next
Story

PWL: Bajrang Punia, Amit Dhankar shine as Punjab Royals crush Haryana Hammers to reach semis

Must Watch

Jammu-Srinagar highway remained closed for six consecutive days