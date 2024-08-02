Paris Olympics 2024: In a thrilling display of precision and teamwork, India's archery duo, Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara, have secured their place in the quarter-finals of the mixed team event at the Paris Olympics 2024. On Friday, August 2, the Indian pair triumphed over Indonesia's Diananda Choirunisa and Arif Pangestu in a gripping 1/8 elimination round match.

The contest, held at the Archery Field, was a showcase of skill and strategy as the teams battled for a spot in the next round. The match was closely contested, with each set highlighting the prowess and composure of the archers. The first set saw Ankita Bhakat and Bommadevara edge out their opponents with a narrow 37-36 victory. Despite the close scoreline, their consistent performance set a positive tone for the remainder of the match.

In the second set, the intensity continued, with both teams scoring 38 points each. This set illustrated the high level of competition, as every arrow and every point was critical. The Indian team, however, held their nerve under pressure, demonstrating their ability to maintain focus amidst the challenging conditions.

The decisive moment came in the third and final set. With a score of 38-37, Bhakat and Bommadevara clinched the match, ensuring their advancement to the quarter-finals. Their strategic approach and precise shooting were instrumental in their victory, overcoming the Indonesian duo's formidable challenge.

This achievement marks a significant milestone for Indian archery at the Paris Olympics, reflecting the hard work and dedication of both archers. As they move forward, Bhakat and Bommadevara will aim to continue their strong performance and strive for a medal in the upcoming rounds.

The quarter-final match promises to be another exciting chapter in their Olympic journey. India will face the winner of the Spain and China mixed team match in the quarterfinal