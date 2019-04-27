close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Asian Wrestling Championships

India's Gurpreet Singh settles for silver at Asian Wrestling Championships

Gurpreet had to be satisfied with a second spot finish after being handed a 0-8 defeat by Hyeonwoo Kim of Korea in the final. 

India&#039;s Gurpreet Singh settles for silver at Asian Wrestling Championships
Representational Image

Xi'an (China): India's Gurpreet Singh settled for a silver medal in Greco-Roman 77kg at the Asian Wrestling Championships here on Saturday.

On the penultimate day of the competition, Gurpreet had to be satisfied with a second spot finish after being handed a 0-8 defeat by Hyeonwoo Kim of Korea in the final. 

However on his way to the final, Gurpreet put up an impressive show, thrashing Bakhit Sharif K Badr of Qatar 10-0 in the quarterfinals before eking out a narrow 6-5 victory over Tamerlan Shadukayev of Kazakhstan in the last four round.

In 87kg, Sunil Kumar stormed into the final after prevailing over Azamat Kustubayev of Kazakhstan 6-6 in his semifinal bout. He will take on Hossein Ahmad Nouri of Iran in the title clash later in the day.

Earlier, Sunil had beaten Tokhirdzhon Okhonov of Tajikistan 14-7 in the last eight stage.

Prem is another Indian wrestler who is in contention for a medal after he made the bronze-medal play-off in 130kg category despite going down to Muminjon Abdullaev of Uzbekistan in the quarterfinals. 

Prem made it to the play-offs after Abdullaev reached the gold medal round. He will fight for a bronze against Kazakhstan's Damir Kuzembayev.

However, India's campaign got over early in the 55kg and 63kg weight divisions when Manjeet and Vikram Krushnath Kurade lost their respective quarterfinal bouts to bow out of the tournament. 

Tags:
Asian Wrestling ChampionshipsGurpreet SinghIndiaQatar
Next
Story

AIFF recommends Gurpreet Sandhu, Jeje Lalpekhlua for Arjuna Award

Must Watch

PT12M41S

5W1H: Watch top news with research and latest updates