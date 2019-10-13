close

World Youth Chess Championship

India's R Praggnanandhaa bags gold at World Youth Chess Championship

Image Credits: Twitter/@WorldChess2019

Indian chess grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa has clinched a gold medal in the Under-18 open category of the ongoing World Youth Chess Championship in Mumbai. 

The 14-year-old from Chennai settled for a cautious draw against Valentin Buckels of Germany in the 11th and final round of the championship to lead the charts with 9 points. 

Taking to their Twitter handle, World Youth Chess Championship posted the video of Praggnanandhaa walking up to the stage to collect his gold in the category.

"That's the walk of a WINNER!!! U18 Champion Praggnanandhaa walks to receive his first GOLD in U18 category!!!#chess #championsoflife #WorldYouthChessChampionship," the World Youth Chess Championship wrote. 

The victory for Praggnanandhaa came after his compatriot and International Master Arjun Kalyan play out a draw against top-seeded Shant Sargsyan. Grand Master Shant's victory against Arjun would have put Praggnanandhaa under pressure for victory.

Praggnanandhaa is also the fourth-youngest ever to clinch the title of Grandmaster behind Sergey Karjakin, Gukesh D and Javokhir Sindarov.

