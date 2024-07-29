Advertisement
PARIS OLYMPICS 2024

India's Schedule At Paris Olympics 2024 Day 4: India vs Ireland In Hockey; Another Medal Game For Shooter Manu Bhaker

After a hard-fought draw against Argentina, the Indian men's hockey team braces for a clash against Ireland in their Pool B encounter at 4:45 pm IST.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 29, 2024, 11:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Paris Olympics 2024 continue to dazzle with India's athletes making their mark on Day 4, showcasing determination and skill across various disciplines. In a bid to etch her name in Olympic lore, Manu Bhaker, alongside Sarabjot Singh, steps onto the shooting range for the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal match. Bhaker, already a medalist at these Games, aims to become the first Indian athlete in Independent India to claim two medals in a single Olympics. The showdown against Korea promises high stakes and gripping action at 1 pm IST.

Hockey: Men's Team Faces Ireland

After a hard-fought draw against Argentina, the Indian men's hockey team braces for a clash against Ireland in their Pool B encounter at 4:45 pm IST. The team, buoyed by a solid start, seeks to capitalize on their momentum and secure a crucial victory on the Olympic stage.

Boxing and Badminton: Battling for Advancement

Amit Panghal kickstarts his boxing campaign in the men's 51kg category, facing Zambia's Patrick Chinyemba at 7:15 pm IST. Meanwhile, badminton duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty take on Indonesia's Alfian Fajar and Muhammad Rian Ardianto in a pivotal men's doubles group stage match at 5:30 pm IST. Their performance will be critical as they aim to advance in the tournament.

Archery and Rowing: Individual Challenges

Indian archers continue their quest with Ankita Bhakat and Bhajan Kaur competing in the women's individual elimination rounds, starting from 5:14 pm IST. In rowing, Balraj Panwar takes on the quarter-finals of the men's singles sculls after 1:40 pm IST, aiming to navigate his way towards a podium finish.

Shooting:

12:30 PM IST: Trap Men’s Qualification - Prithviraj Tondaiman
12:30 PM IST: Trap Women’s Qualification - Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari
1:00 PM IST: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match - India (Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh) vs Korea
7:00 PM IST: Trap Men’s Final (If qualified) - Prithviraj Tondaiman

Rowing:

After 1:40 PM IST: Men’s Singles Sculls Quarter-finals - Balraj Panwar

Hockey:

4:45 PM IST: Men’s Pool B Match - India vs Ireland

Archery:

5:14 PM IST: Women’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Round - Ankita Bhakat
5:27 PM IST: Women’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Round - Bhajan Kaur
5:53 PM IST: Women’s Individual 1/16 Elimination Round (If qualified) - Ankita Bhakat and Bhajan Kaur
10:46 PM IST: Men’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Round - Dhiraj Bommadevara
11:25 PM IST: Men’s Individual 1/16 Elimination Round (If qualified) - Dhiraj Bommadevara

Badminton:

5:30 PM IST: Men’s Doubles (Group stage) - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Alfian Fajar and Muhammad Rian Ardianto (Indonesia)
6:20 PM IST: Women’s Doubles (Group stage) - Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto vs Setyana Mapasa and Angela Yu (Australia)

Boxing:

7:15 PM IST: Men’s 51kg Round of 16 - Amit Panghal vs Patrick Chinyemba (Zambia)
9:25 PM IST: Women’s 57kg Round of 32 - Jaismine Lamboria vs Nesthy Petecio (Philippines)
1:20 AM (July 31) IST: Women’s 54kg Round of 16 - Preeti Pawar vs Yeni Marcela Arias (Colombia)

