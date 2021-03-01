हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bajrang Punia

India's top wrestler Bajrang Punia leaves message for fans ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Bajrang Punia, who is India's biggest medal hopes at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, said that he will no longer be available on social media until the Games, which is scheduled to be held in the month July-August this year. The wrestler took to Twitter to announce his decision.  

India's star wrestler Bajrang Punia (PTI/File Photo)

Bajrang Punia, who is India's biggest medal hopes at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, said that he will no longer be available on social media until the Games, which is scheduled to be held in the month July-August this year.

The wrestler took to Twitter to announce his decision. "I will be shutting all my social media handles starting from today. Now I will meet all of you after the Olympics.... I hope you will continue to shower me with your love..... Jai Hind," he tweeted in Hindi. 

Bajrang had already qualified for the Tokyo Games in 2019, before the event got postponed by a year due to the pandemic. As per a report in PTI, the Asian Games gold medalist underwent a one-month training programme in USA at the Cliff Keen Wrestling Club in Michigan. 

The 27-year-old will be now seen in the mat in the upcoming United World Wrestling (UWW) ranking series event -- Matteo Pellicone in Italy from Thursday. 

Bajrang Punia
