India's top wrestler Bajrang Punia leaves message for fans ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Bajrang Punia, who is India's biggest medal hopes at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, said that he will no longer be available on social media until the Games, which is scheduled to be held in the month July-August this year.

The wrestler took to Twitter to announce his decision. "I will be shutting all my social media handles starting from today. Now I will meet all of you after the Olympics.... I hope you will continue to shower me with your love..... Jai Hind," he tweeted in Hindi.

Mein apne sabhi social media handles ko aaj se band kar raha hu. Ab Olympic ke baad aap sabhi se mulaakaat hogi ... ummeed karta hu aap apna pyaar banaye rakhenge ..... jai Hind pic.twitter.com/wCKXuT4gj9 — Bajrang Punia (@BajrangPunia) March 1, 2021

Bajrang had already qualified for the Tokyo Games in 2019, before the event got postponed by a year due to the pandemic. As per a report in PTI, the Asian Games gold medalist underwent a one-month training programme in USA at the Cliff Keen Wrestling Club in Michigan.

The 27-year-old will be now seen in the mat in the upcoming United World Wrestling (UWW) ranking series event -- Matteo Pellicone in Italy from Thursday.