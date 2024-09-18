Lionel Messi is back and Inter Miami are in red-hot form. Coach Tata Martino has already confirmed the Argentian will be part of the upcoming away games against New York City FC and Atlanta United. After two months of injury break, Messi played his first game against Philadephia and helped his team clinch the win with a scoreline of 3-1 on Saturday.

The Herons clearly perform better with Messi on the pitch, but his recent return from injury adds complexity for manager Tata Martino, especially with three games scheduled in just eight days. Atlanta United is a team Miami could beat with a slightly rotated lineup, but with several players already suspended, they’ll need all the support they can get. (WATCH: Kylian Mbappe's Priceless Reaction To Endrick's Late Goal Against VfB Stuttgart Goes Viral)

Below are the livestreaming details of Inter Miami vs Atlanta United MLS match:

What date will the game match Inter Miami vs Atlanta United MLS match will be played?

The Inter Miami vs Atlanta United MLS match will be played on September 1, Sunday.

Where will the match Inter Miami vs Atlanta United MLS match be played?

The Inter Miami vs Atlanta United MLS match will be played at the Soldier Field, Chicago.

What time will the match Inter Miami vs Atlanta United match begin?

The Inter Miami vs Atlanta United MLS match will start at 6:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Inter Miami vs Atlanta United match?

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United MLS match will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch Inter Miami vs Atlanta United MLS match live streaming?

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United MLS match will be streamed live on AppleTV+ in India.

Former star midfielder Juan Roman Riquelme does not doubt that Lionel Messi will lead Argentina in the 2026 World Cup as he continues to "reinvent himself" at Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.

After going trophyless with Argentina for a decade, Messi got his hands on his first trophy with Argentina in 2021. Under Messi's leadership, Argentina lifted their 15th Copa America trophy.