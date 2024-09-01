Lionel Messi's side Inter Miami will take on Chicago Fire FC in their Major League Soccer (MLS) fixture in Soldier Field, Chicago. Without their star players Messi, Inter Miami have done well so far with 53 points so far. The Argentine is recovering from an ankle injury he suffered during the Copa America final and the club will soon announce update in his road to recovery.

“There is no estimated date for his return. It’ll depend on how he feels after he begins training sessions on the field. He has been out on the field working with a physio for the past three or four days and is progressing well,” Martino said about Messi's return to the field. (MLS: No Lionel Messi, No Problem As Luis Suarez's Stunning Brace Gets Inter Miami 2-0 Win Over Cincinnati)

Below are the livestreaming details of Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire FC MLS match:

What date will the game match between Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire FC MLS match will be played?

The Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire FC MLS match will be played on September 1, Sunday.

Where will the match Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire FC MLS match be played?

The Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati MLS match will be played at the Soldier Field, Chicago.

What time will the match Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire FC match begin?

The Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire FC MLS match will start at 6:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire FC match?

Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire FC MLS match will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire FC MLS match live streaming?

Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire FC MLS match will be streamed live on AppleTV+ in India.

In their previous game, Luis Suárez scored 30 seconds into the match and again in the sixth minute and that was all goalkeeper Drake Callender needed as Inter Miami beat FC Cincinnati 2-0 to become the first team this season to clinch a spot in the playoffs.