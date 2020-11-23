IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals wishes WWE legend The Undertaker on his retirement

In a major loss to the professional wrestling industry, Mark William Callaway, known worldwide by his ring name ‘The Undertaker’, bid farewell to illustrious career which spanned three decades. That The Undertaker was a global superstar could be understood by the fact that even IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals wished him upon his retirement.

The side gave a fitting tribute to Taker from their official Twitter handle:

As mentioned in the Tweet, Undertaker was seen grappling with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar in the latter’s film ‘Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi’ which came out in 1996.

The Undertaker made his final appearance in WWE’s pay-per-view event ‘Survivor Series’, which was held behind closed doors at the Amway center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE had even advertised the event as Undertaker’s 30th anniversary in WWE. In what is a major coincidence, the now 55-year-old had made his WWE (then called WWF) debut exactly 30 years ago on November 22, 1990 in even same Survivor Series event.

After the Main Even clash between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, a number of WWE legends like the Big Show, Kevin Nash, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Booker T all gathered in the ring to pay their tributes to ‘The Phenom’ Undertaker.

"For 30 long years I've made that slow walk to this ring and have laid people to rest time and time again. And now my time has come. My time has come to let The Undertaker rest in peace," said the wrestler in his final message to the WWE Universe.

Standing at almost 7-feet tall, The Undertaker is widely considered to be the greatest wrestler of all time. In the WWE, he was a seven-time World Champion while capturing the ‘Tag Team’ title six times. He also won the prestigious ‘Royal Rumble’ match in 2007.

His scary avatar was one of the most sought after gimmicks in the business which sent shivers down the spine of the opponent’s and the fans alike.

Taker, perhaps, will be most fondly remembered for his infamous streak in WWE’s signature event ‘Wrestlemania’, where he was unbeaten for 21-long years before finally being beaten by Brock Lesnar.