ISSF World Cup 2019: Saurabh Chaudhary, Manu Bhaker clinch Gold in 10m Air pistol mixed team event

Indian shooters Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhury clinched a gold medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed team event of the ISSF World Cup being held in China on Thursday.

The duo emerged victorious against Jiang Ranxin and Pang Wei of China by a scoreline of 16-6, marking India's second gold at the prestigious event.

Bhaker and Chaudhary will be full of confidence following a second consecutive gold in the tournament.

The duo had previously bagged a gold medal for India back in February this year in the same category of the tournament which was held at New Delhi.

The duo had initially finished fifth with 482 points in qualification, before making their presence felt in the final which was scheduled according to a new format involving a contest between the top two teams.

This was in stark contrast to their dominance at the Dr Karni Shooting Range in New Delhi, where they registered a total of 483.5, marking a top spot finish in the event.

Earlier on Thursday, shooters Anjum Moudgil and Divyansh Singh Panwar made the country proud by winning a gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event. Moudgil and Panwar won the top honour after registering a 17-15 win over their Chinese opponents Liu Ruxuan and Yang Haoran.