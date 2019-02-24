हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ISSF World Cup 2019: Saurabh Chaudhary strikes gold in 10m Air Pistol event

A day after Apurvi Chandela made a top-place finish in the finals of the Women's 10 metres Air Rifle event, Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary on Sunday also clinched a gold medal in the 10m Air Pistol event in the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup at Dr. Karni Shooting Range in New Delhi.

The 16-year-old, who was competing with eight other shooters in the final of the event, posted a world record score of 245 to take the top honors. 

Croatia's Damir Mikec and China's Pang Wei picked silver and bronze medals after finishing with the scores of 239.3 and 215.2, respectively. 

Chaudhary had earlier become the lone Indian shooter to qualify for the finals of the 10m Air Pistol event after making a third-place finish in the qith a score of 587 out of the possible 600. 

With this, Chaudhary also cemented his spot in the Tokyo Olympics by grabbing the quota place from the ongoing ISSF World Cup for next year's showpiece event.

On Saturday, Chandela shot a total of 252.9 points in the finals of the Women's 10 metres Air Rifle event to not only break a world record but also pick her third individual medal at a World Cup stage.

