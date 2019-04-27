close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ISSF World Cup

ISSF World Cup: India's Abhishek Verma shoots gold, secures Olympic quota

The 29-year-old, who was appearing only in his second ISSF World Cup, shot a total score of 242.7 in the finals of the men's 10m Air Pistol event to take the top honours. 

ISSF World Cup: India&#039;s Abhishek Verma shoots gold, secures Olympic quota

Indian shooter Abhishek Verma made the country proud on Saturday by bagging a gold medal in his first International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup  in Beijing on Saturday. 

The 29-year-old, who was appearing only in his second ISSF World Cup, shot a total score of 242.7 in the finals of the men's 10m Air Pistol event to take the top honours. 

With the win, Verma has also bagged India's second Tokyo Olympic quota place in the men’s 10m air pistol event after Saurabh Chaudhary clinched the first in the national capital. 

Meanwhile, Artem Chernousov of Russia and Korea’s Seungwoo Han settled for silver and bronze medals after posting a score of 240.4 and 220, respectively. 

Earlier, Verma booked his place in the summit showdown of the Shooting World Cup after finishing at the fourth spot with a score of 585 (19x) in the qualification round of the 10m Air Pistol event.

Shahzar Rizvi and Arjun Singh Cheema, the other Indians in the fray, finished the event at the 32nd and 54th spots, respectively.

 

Tags:
ISSF World CupShootingAbhishek VermaTokyo Olympics
Next
Story

Tiger Woods says Jack Nicklaus's record of 18 major championships in crosshairs

Must Watch

PT1M25S

CBI probe starts on sale of sugar mills during Mayawati