close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ISSF World Cup

ISSF World Cup: India's Manu Bhaker shoots gold with world record score

The 17-year-old achieved the feat by posting a score of 244.7 in the final of the women's 10m air pistol event of the tournament. 

ISSF World Cup: India&#039;s Manu Bhaker shoots gold with world record score
Image Credits: Twitter

Ace Indian shooter Manu Bhaker on Thursday made India proud by bagging the country's first gold medal at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Rifle and Pistol World Cup at Putian in China.

The 17-year-old achieved the feat by posting a score of 244.7 in the final of the women's 10m air pistol event of the tournament. 

En route to the same, Bhaker--who has already secured a quota for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games-- also broke the junior world record. Meanwhile, she also became only the second Indian shooter after Heena Sidhu to clinch the yellow metal in the 10m air pistol event of the ISSF World Cup.

Yashaswini Deswal, the other Indian in the fray, shot a score of 158.8 to make a sixth-place finish in the summit showdown. 

Zorana Arunovic of Serbia bagged a silver medal in the event with a score of 241.9, while China's Quian Wang settled for the third spot after registering a score of 221.8 in the eight-player final.

Earlier, Bhaker and Yashaswini finished at the seventh and the eighth spots, respectively in the qualification round to make it to the final of the women's 10m air pistol event.

On Wednesday, Bhaker had failed to book her place in the final of the women's 25m pistol event after managing a score of just 583 in the qualification round.

 Bhaker had posted 292 and 291 in the precision and rapid events, respectively to tie with two other shooters on the same score. However, she failed to make it to the final due to having lesser number of inner 10s as compared to the other two.

Tags:
ISSF World CupManu BhakerShootingHeena SidhuYashaswini Deswal
Next
Story

Olympics 2020: Tokyo finishes building stadium

Must Watch

PT4M6S

Top 25: Watch top 25 news of the day