ISSF World Cup: Manu Bhaker, Heena Sidhu fail to make 10m Air Pistol final

Indian star shooters Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu failed to qualify for the final of the women's 10m Air Pistol event of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup at Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range on Tuesday.

Manu posted a score of 573 to make a 14th-place finish, while Heena finished at the lowly 25th spot after posting 571 points in the tournament.

It is to be noted that the top eight athletes from the qualification phase advance to the final match, where they can shoot up to 24 final shots.

Later, Major Veronika took home gold after making a top-place finish in the final of the 10m Air Pistol event with a score of 245.1.

Chia Ying Wu (238.4) of Taiwan and Kim Bomi (218.3) of Korea settled for silver and bronze, respectively.

Bhaker and Sidhu's failure to qualify in the final of the season-opening ISSF World Cup come after Apurvi Chandela and Saurabh Chaudhary bagged gold in their respective categories after setting world records.

While Chandela posted a world record score of 252.9 points to take top honors in the women's 10 metres Air Rifle event, 16-year-old Saurabh Chaudhary shot a score of 245 to make the top-place finish.