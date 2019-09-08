close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Italian Grand Prix

Italian Grand Prix: Alex Peroni crash convinces Pierre Gasly of Halo's worth

The 19-year-old hit a kerb and flew high in the air before landing upside down on the tyre wall and ending up in the catch fence.

Italian Grand Prix: Alex Peroni crash convinces Pierre Gasly of Halo&#039;s worth
Images Credits: Twitter/@PierreGASLY

French Formula One driver Pierre Gasly has changed his opinion about the `Halo` head protection device after seeing Australian Formula Three driver Alex Peroni`s crash in the Italian Grand Prix support event.

The 19-year-old hit a kerb and flew high in the air before landing upside down on the tyre wall and ending up in the catch fence.

"I must say I`ve never been a fan of the Halo," Toro Rosso`s Gasly told reporters at Monza. "Looking at these images I think it`s clearly a good reason to have it.We will never know what would have happened without it but we don`t want to imagine."

Peroni walked away from the accident but later said on social media that he had fractured a vertebra.

Gasly, 23, had made clear last year when the halo was made mandatory that he disliked a device designed to protect a driver`s head from flying wheels and debris as well as cockpit impacts.

"It`s just a big mess to get in the car and get out," he had said.

The Frenchman was also a friend of compatriot Anthoine Hubert, who died last weekend at the Belgian Grand Prix after his crashed car was struck at speed by that of American-Ecuadorian Juan Manuel Correa.

Correa remains critical but stable on life support in a London hospital.

Tags:
Italian Grand PrixPierre GaslyAlex PeroniAnthoine HubertJuan Manuel CorreaBelgian Grand Prix
Next
Story

Watch: F3 driver Alex Peroni walks away from huge airborne crash at Italian Grand Prix

Must Watch

PT9M31S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, 8th September 2019