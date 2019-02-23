हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ISSF

It's been tough: Apurvi Chandela after clinching gold medal in ISSF World Cup 2019

Chandela made the country proud at the Dr Karni Shooting Range in New Delhi, shattering a world record by shooting a total of  252.9 points. 

Indian shooter Apurvi Chandela who clinched a gold medal in the Women's 10 metres Air Rifle event at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup, said that it had been tough to achieve the feat. 

"It's been a bit tough but I've been practising & not giving up. I am glad I got the result today. There are a lot of important competitions ahead. Looking forward to bettering this performance," ANI quoted Chandela as saying. 

Chandela made the country proud at the Dr Karni Shooting Range in New Delhi, shattering a world record by shooting a total of  252.9 points. 

While Zhao Ruozhu of China finished at the second spot to bag silver accumulating 251.8 points, her countrywoman Xu Hong lifted the bronze medal after finishing with 230.4 points. 

Chandela's win marks her third individual medal at a World Cup stage. 

