trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2724310
NewsOther Sports
JANNEKE SCHOPMAN

Janneke Schopman Resigns As Head Coach Of Indian Women's Hockey Team

Schopman's contract was to end in August this year after the Paris Olympics but following her recent critical comments, it was expected that she won't continue

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 10:12 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Janneke Schopman Resigns As Head Coach Of Indian Women's Hockey Team

Indian women's hockey team chief coach Janneke Schopman resigned on Friday, days after creating a furore by claiming that she was not valued and respected enough by the national federation. The Dutch coach had taken over the reins of the women's team in 2021 from Sjoerd Marine, who had led the side to a historic fourth position at the Tokyo Olympics.

Schopman's contract was to end in August this year after the Paris Olympics but following her recent critical comments, it was expected that she won't continue. Hockey India (HI) informed that the 46-year-old coach tendered her resignation to Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey after the conclusion of team's outing in the home leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League in Odisha. (India Hockey Team Player Jyoti Chhetri's House Could Get Demolished, Read Details Here)

"At the back of the disappointment at the recent Olympic Qualifiers, her resignation has paved the way for Hockey India to look for a suitable Chief Coach for the Women's Hockey Team who could prepare the Indian Team for the next Women's World Cup in 2026 and Los Angeles Olympics 2028," Hockey India said in a release.

"It is time to begin a fresh chapter in Indian women's hockey with the players progress being at the centre of our focus," the statement added.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA test of 'compulsions' of 'regional party' of Congress
DNA Video
DNA: ED issues look out notice against Byju's founder Raveendran
DNA Video
DNA: Farmers' objective 'Solution or ruckus'?
DNA Video
DNA: Ameen Sayani News: Tribute to radio's 'superstar' Ameen Sayani
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan New PM: Inside Story of Bilawal-Shehbaz Deal
DNA Video
DNA: How much is the farmers' movement costing common people?
DNA Video
DNA test of AAP's 'supreme victory' in Chandigarh mayor election
DNA Video
DNA: What is China's interest in Pakistan elections?
DNA Video
Pakistan Election Result 2024: DNA: Who will form the next Pakistan govt?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is government ready to give MSP guarantee on maize and cotton?