Japanese wrestler Hana Kimura dies aged 22

Japanese professional wrestler Hana Kimura, who recently also appeared in the latest series of Netflix's reality show Terrace House, has passed away. She was 22.

Image Credits: Twitter/@RealMickFoley

Japanese professional wrestler Hana Kimura, who recently also appeared in the latest series of Netflix's reality show Terrace House, has passed away. She was 22.

Kimura's organisation Stardom Wrestling confirmed the news of the wrestler's demise on their official Twitter handle and asked everyone to show support to her families and friends at this difficult time.

"Stardom fans, we are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away. Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends. We appreciate your support during this difficult time," BBC quoted the organisation as saying on Twitter.

The cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

British professional wrestler Jamie Hayter expressed her grief on the sad demise of Kimura and described the late wrestler as a wonderful human being.

"Distraught. I don't even know what to say or feel. Numb. I can't express it. RIP Hana Kimura. Such a wonderful human being," Hayter tweeted.

Meanwhile, veteran WWE superstar Mick Foley paid tribute Kimura, writing,"Hana Kimura was 22. Please let that sink in...22. She had her whole life in front of her. Online bullying should not be part of life. It damn sure should not be part of death. Hana Kimura was 22. #RIPHanaKimura (sic.)."

US wrestler Su Yung also condoled the death of her 'little sister' Kimura.

"I will always love and miss you, my friend. You are my little sister," she said.

Kimura posted a number of troubling social media posts in recent days implying she had been cyber-bullied.

On Friday, she took to her official Instagram account and posted a picture of her with her cat and wrote,"goodbye".

Kimura began her professional career in 2016 when she played in Wrestle-1 against classmate Reika Saiki in a losing effort.

In September 2016, Kimura clinched her first title by defeating Yako Fujigasaki in the final of the JWP Junior Championship.

Kimura officially joined World Wonder Ring Stardom in March 2019. Kimura, along with her stablemates Jungle Kyona and Konami clinched the Artist of Stardom Championship after beating Mayu Iwatani, Saki Kashima, and Tam Nakano.

Notably, Kimura's mother was also a well-known wrestler, Kyoko Kimura

Hana KimuraNetflixwrestlingWWE
