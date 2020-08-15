हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Joshua Cheptegei

Joshua Cheptegei breaks 5000-metre world record on return of Diamond League

At the Diamond League meeting in Monaco, The 23-year-old from Uganda broke the 16-yeard old mark set by Kenenisa Bekele

Joshua Cheptegei breaks 5000-metre world record on return of Diamond League
Image credits: Twitter/@WorldAthletics

Paris:  World 10,000m champion Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda announced the return of international athletics with a sensational world 5000m record of 12:35.36 at the Diamond League meeting held in Monaco on Friday.

Cheptegei also conquered the great Kenenisa Bekele's 16-year-old 5000m monument of 12:37.35 set in 2004.

Back in February before the COVID-19 outbreak in Europe, the 23-year-old had set a world 5,000 record on the road also in Monaco.

"I think Monaco is a special place and it's one of these places where I could break the world record," he said after the win as per the official Diamond League website.

"It took a lot of mind setting to keep being motivated this year because so many people are staying at home but you have to stay motivated. I pushed myself, I had the right staff with me, the right coach. I'm also usually based in Europe, but being based in Uganda with my family was actually great," he added.

Kimeli was the only other man who broke 13 minutes, as he finished a distant second in a lifetime best of 12:51.78.

 

Tags:
Joshua CheptegeiCheptegeiDiamond LeagueCOVID-19World Record
Next
Story

Mercedes set the pace again as Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas exchange places in FP2
  • 25,26,192Confirmed
  • 49,036Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,06,92,320Confirmed
  • 7,50,744Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT18M33S

74th Independence Day 2020: Highlights of PM Modi’s historical speech from Red Fort