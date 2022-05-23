हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jyothi Yarraji

Jyothi Yarraji breaks own 100m hurdles national record, clocks 13.11 seconds

The 22-year-old on Sunday clocked 13.11 seconds under permissible wind speed of +0.3m/s to better her own earlier national record of 13.23 that she had clocked on May 10 during the Cyprus International Meet in Limassol.

Jyothi Yarraji breaks own 100m hurdles national record, clocks 13.11 seconds
Source/Twitter

India's Jyothi Yarraji broke the women's 100m hurdle national record for the second time ine less than two weeks. Jyothi, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, won the hurdles race in Loughborough International Athletics Meet in the UK.

The 22-year-old on Sunday clocked 13.11 seconds under permissible wind speed of +0.3m/s to better her own earlier national record of 13.23 that she had clocked on May 10 during the Cyprus International Meet in Limassol.

Jyothi, who trains under Joseph Hillier at Reliance Foundation Odisha Athletics High-Performance Centre in Bhubaneswar, had bettered Anuradha Biswal's national mark of 13.38 which had stood since 2002.
That happened a month after her national record effort was not counted due to wind assistance beyond legal limit. She had clocked 13.09 seconds during the Federation Cup in Kozhikode last month but it was not counted as national record as the wind speed was +2.1 m/s, more than the permissible +2.0 m/s.

In 2020 also, Jyothi had run below Biswal's national record time as she clocked 13.03 seconds at the All India Inter-University Athletics Championships in Moodbidri, Karnataka. But it was also not counted as NR as National Anti-Doping Agency did not test her at the meet and there was no technical delegate from the Athletics Federation of India.

Jyothi comes from a humble background as her father Suryanarayana is working as a private security guard and her mother Kumari is a domestic help.

Another Reliance Foundation Odisha Athletics HPC trainee Amlan Borgohain, who smashed the national record during the Kozhikode Federation Cup, finished fifth in 200m race with a time of 21.27 seconds.
The 24-year-old from Assam had clocked 20.52s in Kozhikode.

In other results, national record holder Siddhant Thingalaya finished second in 110m hurdles with a time of 13.97. Graceson Amaldas, national swimmer-turned-hurdler from Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu won junior men's 110m hurdles guest race in 13.91 seconds.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jyothi YarrajiJyothi Yarraji national record
Next
Story

Neeraj Chopra ready to fight world again from June after six months of rigorous training

Must Watch

PT3M36S

Delhi-NCR Superfast: BJP launches campaign against Delhi govt