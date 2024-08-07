Kangana Ranaut Stirs Controversy With Comment On Vinesh Phogat’s Historic Paris Olympics 2024 Final

The Paris 2024 Olympics witnessed a historic moment on August 6, when Vinesh Phogat became the first Indian female wrestler to reach an Olympic final. Her outstanding performance in the women’s 50kg wrestling category, with a decisive 5-0 victory over Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, has captured the imagination of sports enthusiasts across the globe. However, the excitement surrounding her achievement was momentarily overshadowed by a sharp comment from actress and

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana Ranaut on Vinesh Phogat pic.twitter.com/M5yopbpwjQ August 7, 2024

Also Read: Giorgia Villa's Historic Silver And Viral Fame At Paris Olympics 2024 - In Pics



Phogat’s Historic Journey to the Final

Vinesh Phogat’s journey to the final has been nothing short of remarkable. After a quarter-final exit in the previous two Olympics, Phogat entered the Paris 2024 Games with renewed vigor. Her triumph over reigning Olympic champion Yui Susaki of Japan in the Round of 16 set the tone for her impressive run. In the quarter-finals, Phogat outwitted Ukraine’s eighth seed Oksana Livach, showcasing a blend of technical prowess and mental toughness. This victory over Susaki was particularly significant, ending the Japanese wrestler’s 82-match winning streak and marking a pivotal moment in Phogat’s career.

Kangana Ranaut’s Controversial Comment

Amidst the euphoria of Phogat’s success, Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram post stirred controversy. The actress and politician, known for her outspoken views, took to social media to reflect on Phogat’s historic achievement. Ranaut praised Phogat’s performance but used the occasion to remind followers of the past protests Phogat had been involved in against the former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

In her post, Ranaut highlighted that despite Phogat's previous slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi—“Modi teri kabr khudegi”—she was still afforded the opportunity to represent India and access top-notch training facilities. Ranaut’s comment, “The beauty of democracy and a great leader,” was seen as both a critique and a celebration, stirring a mixed reaction among fans and critics alike.

The Political Context and Phogat’s Legacy

Phogat’s involvement in last year’s protests against Sharan Singh, which accused him of sexual harassment, had positioned her as a leading figure in a larger movement for athletes’ rights. Her protests, alongside other prominent wrestlers like Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, had a significant impact on Indian sports politics.

As Phogat prepares for the final against USA’s Sarah Hildebrandt on August 7, the focus is squarely on her quest for gold. Her historic achievement in Paris not only cements her place in Indian sports history but also inspires a new generation of athletes.

Celebration and Support

Phogat’s victory has brought immense joy to her family and supporters. Her uncle, former wrestler Mahavir Phogat, expressed unwavering confidence in her ability to secure the gold medal. Celebrations erupted in her hometown of Balali, where locals gathered to watch the semi-final match and later rejoiced in Phogat’s success.