Water Queen of Kashmir, Bilquis Mir, has achieved another milestone by becoming the first Indian woman to serve as a jury member in the upcoming Olympic Games. Renowned as the Aqua Woman of the Kashmir Valley, Bilquis has made significant contributions to water sports, particularly kayaking and canoeing. Her journey, starting from the iconic Dal Lake in Srinagar, spans over three decades of dedication and perseverance.

Expressing her elation, Bilquis stated, "It's a dream come true, not just for me, but for the entire nation." She emphasized the pride associated with representing India at the prestigious Paris Olympics and acknowledged the abundant talent in Jammu and Kashmir owing to its remarkable waterfront.

The appointment of Bilquis Mir as a jury member has been officially confirmed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), marking another achievement in her illustrious career. Previously, she represented India in canoeing and served as a coach for the national women’s team. Her notable participation as the only Indian woman jury member at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, underscores her exceptional contribution to the sport.

Beyond her accolades in water sports, Bilquis is renowned as an inspiring instructor, nurturing the talents of numerous youths across Jammu and Kashmir and India. She envisions a future where many more individuals from the region follow in her footsteps, contributing to the rich sporting heritage of the Union Territory.

Amidst numerous global honours and accolades, including a state award from the Jammu and Kashmir government, Bilquis Mir stands as a beacon of inspiration for countless young aspirants in the region.