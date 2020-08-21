Khel Ratna added responsibility to continue performing well: Table Tennis star Manika Batra

Star paddler Manika Batra said on Friday that the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award is an added responsibility on her to further stride ahead and bring more laurels to the country.

"It's an honour for me to be named as one of the recipients of this year's prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award. First of all, I would like to thank God, the Sports Ministry, the Sports Authority of India, Indian Oil Corporation, my sponsors, IOS, Table Tennis Federation of India, and India Khelega, my training centre in Pune," Manika said.

"This award is an added responsibility for me to continue performing well and I am looking forward to bring more laurels to the country," she added.

Manika had a successful 2018 when she won gold in the Commonwealth Games and bronze in the Asian Games.

Star India batsman Rohit Sharma is among the five athletes who will receive the country's highest sporting honour, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, for 2020.

This will be the first time in the history of National Sports Day awards that five sportspersons will be conferred with the Khel Ratna.

The Selection Committee on Friday confirmed that Rohit, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, women's hockey captain Rani Rampal, Manika and para athlete Mariyappan Thangavelu will be conferred with the prestigious award on August 29 on the occasion of National Sports Day.