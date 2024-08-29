Advertisement
Kieran Trippier Announces Retirement From International Football After 54 England Caps

The 33-year-old Trippier, a defender for Newcastle, was one of Southgate's most trusted defenders in his eight-year tenure.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Aug 29, 2024, 06:05 PM IST|Source: PTI
Kieran Trippier announced his retirement from international soccer on Thursday after playing 54 times for England. The news came shortly before England interim coach Lee Carsley announced his first squad since taking over from Gareth Southgate, who left the post after losing the European Championship final to Spain last month.

The 33-year-old Trippier, a defender for Newcastle, was one of Southgate's most trusted defenders in his eight-year tenure. The right back's most famous moment in an England jersey came at the 2018 World Cup where he curled in a free kick to give his team the lead against Croatia in the semi-finals. England went on to lose the match 2-1.

Trippier also started the European Championship final in 2021 when England lost a penalty shootout to Italy and played out of position at left-back, or left wing-back, for much of Euro 2024.

“54 caps, one very special goal and countless memories,” England wrote on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

