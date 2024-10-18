Kiran Akhade Stars On Day 1 Of India’s First-Ever FEI Concours Saut International 2

The FEI Concours Saut International 2* (CSI 2*) is coming to India for the first time, and it will be held from October 18–20 at the cutting-edge Surge Stable in Bangalore. Competitors who are 12 years of age or older are divided into several divisions, such as the Children (FEI CSI Ch) and Junior (FEI CSI Junior) Show Jumping contests. 12 to 14-year-old riders compete in the Children's division, while 14 to 18-year-old riders compete in the Junior category. These tournaments take place daily before the much-awaited CSI 2* event.

With a 130 cm obstacle height on Day 1 of the CSI 2* competition, Kiran Dinesh Akhade and his horse SRS Newgrange achieved an outstanding performance. The 22-year-old finished more than 8 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Saravanan, who rode a Mewrick BMG, with an amazing time of 69.36 seconds. At 83.84 seconds, Kirat Nagra on Little Joe completed the podium. As a result of his win, Kiran Akhade was awarded ₹3,37,500, Saravanan ₹2,70,000, and Kirat Nagra ₹2,02,500.

“This event not only showcases the growing talent in Indian equestrian sports but also puts India on the global map for top-level show jumping competitions. We are proud of the riders and look forward to seeing even greater performances in the days to come,” said Col. Jaiveer Singh, General Secretary of the Equestrian Federation of India on hosting the CSI 2* for the first time in India.

With a time of 65.68 seconds on Carna De La Bryere, Jai Singh Sabharwal won the FEI CSI Junior race. He edged off M Krishna Sahiti, who finished second on Claudius R with a time of 66.65 seconds. Third place went to Enaith Singh Habibullah on Roanwood My Hometown, who finished in 67.02 seconds. The winner was Jai Singh, who took home ₹87,750. The runners-up took home ₹70,200 and the third place winner, ₹52,260.

In the children's division, there was again a close race; on Pat, Eshaan Sundaram (72.06 seconds) defeated Arnav Navratna (73.87 seconds) by a mere 1.81 seconds. In third place with a time of 77.2 seconds was Puneet Jakhar. In addition to cash prizes, the competition gave competitors the opportunity to earn a spot in the AEF Cup Children's Final, which would take place in Indonesia. This was a highly sought-after chance that 12-year-old winner Eshaan Sundaram grabbed.