Kiren Rijiju pays tribute to Major Dhyan Chand on his 115th birth anniversary

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Saturday paid rich tribute to 'The Wizard of Indian Hockey' Major Dhyan Chand on the occasion of the latter's 115th birth anniversary.

Rijiju took to his official Twitter handle and said that Major Dhyan Chand had showcased unparalleled dedication and skills in the game of hockey to bring laurels for the country.

Posting a video on Dhyan Chand, Rijiju wrote,"Today is #NationalSportsDay and I pay my tribute to the 'The Wizard of Indian Hockey' Major Dhyan Chand on his Birth Anniversary. The great sportsman displayed unparalleled dedication and skills in Hockey to bring accolades and honour to India #MajorDhyanChand."

Besides this, the Sports Minister also paid floral tribute to the hockey legend at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

Rijiju posted a couple of pictures of him in which he could be seen paying respect to Major Dhyan Chand's statue at the stadium which is named after the Olympian.

"On #NationalSportsDay paid floral tribute to Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary today, at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. #MajorDhyanChand #NationalSportsDay2020," he wrote.

Born on August 29, 1905 to a Rajput family in Allahabad, Dhyan Chand was referred to as 'The Wizard' for his incredible hockey skills.

He led the Indian men's hockey team throughout his playing career and also helped the country clinch three Olympic medals – in 1928, 1932 and 1936. Dhyan Chand had netted more than 400 goals in his illustrious 22-year-long playing career.

During the 1936 Berlin Olympic finals, the hockey legend scored three goals as India thrashed Germany 8-1. That tie represented the pinnacle of India’s hockey success; led and inspired by Chand, they made for a virtually invincible team.

In 2012, the Government of India decided to celebrate August 29 as the country's 'National Sports Day' in order to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dhyan Chand.

On this day every year, the President of India gives all the sports-related awards like the Arjuna Award, Dronacharya Award and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna to honour sports persons and coaches who have made the country proud with their services in their respective sports.

However, President Ram Nath Kovind will this year confer the sportspersons with the awards virtually amid coronavirus pandemic.