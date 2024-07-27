Lady Gaga’s Surprise Performance To Celine Dion’s Show Stopper: Key Moments From The Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony

The 2024 Paris Olympics commenced with an extraordinary opening ceremony that left a lasting impression. Athletes from over 200 nations floated down the Seine River on boats, turning the city into a grand stage for the parade of nations. The stunning backdrop of Paris, with its iconic landmarks making frequent appearances, added to the spectacle. The river was transformed into a canvas of lights and colors as the sun set, creating a magical atmosphere that captivated both live audiences and viewers around the globe.

As the host nation, France delivered a captivating portrayal of its rich history, art, and fashion. The ceremony featured performances against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower and other renowned landmarks, seamlessly blending contemporary artistry with traditional elements. Despite the rain, which momentarily threatened to dampen the festivities, the ceremony’s vibrant energy remained undiminished. The resilience of the event in overcoming this challenge only enhanced its charm, making it a memorable occasion for all involved.

Paris Olympics 2024: Key Moments From The Opening Ceremony

Snoop Dogg Lights Up the Ceremony

American rapper Snoop Dogg made a memorable appearance as he held the Olympic flame high during the final stages of its 68-leg journey through France. The flame's journey was also marked by the presence of International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and a group of enthusiastic volunteer carriers.

Lady Gaga's Surprise Performance

U.S. pop star Lady Gaga took to the stage to perform a classic French cabaret number. Her appearance had been kept a closely guarded secret, though rumors had circulated after she was spotted in Paris.

Olympic Cauldron Lit

The Olympic cauldron was ceremonially ignited by French athletes Marie-Jose Perec and Teddy Riner, both three-time Olympic gold medallists, adding a significant touch of national pride to the event.

Indian Contingent's Grand Entrance

The Indian delegation, led by flag-bearers PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, and table tennis champion A Sharath Kamal, was 84th in the parade order. Dressed in traditional attire—women in sarees and men in ‘kurta-payjama’—the 78 Indian athletes and officials proudly represented their country.

Celine Dion's Show-Stopping Finale

In a stunning conclusion to the ceremony, Celine Dion performed Edith Piaf's “Hymne à l’amour” from a hot-air balloon as the Olympic cauldron rose into the Paris sky. Dion's performance, coming nearly two years after her diagnosis of stiff person syndrome, was a highly anticipated highlight of the evening.

The entire ceremony was viewed by over 300,000 spectators who lined both the lower and upper quays along a 6 km stretch. This stretch passed by some of Paris’s most famous landmarks. Unlike traditional events held inside stadiums, this spectacle was open to everyone in Paris, allowing the city’s residents to enjoy the celebration outdoors. Despite some rain, the ceremony's resilience and the vibrant performances ensured it was a night to remember, marking the beginning of the Paris Olympics with unmatched flair.