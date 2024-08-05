Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia Badminton Bronze Medal Match At Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch?

As the Paris 2024 Olympics unfold, the anticipation for the men's singles badminton bronze medal match between India's Lakshya Sen and Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia reaches a fever pitch. Scheduled for August 5th at 6:00 PM IST, this clash promises to be a nail-biting encounter, with both players vying for a place in the history books. Lakshya Sen, currently ranked world No. 22, has had a remarkable journey to the semi-finals. As an unseeded player, Sen's victories have been nothing short of sensational. His group stage performance saw him top the table with straight-game wins, including a notable victory over world No. 4 Jonatan Christie from Indonesia. In the round of 16, he defeated his compatriot HS Prannoy with a dominant 21-12, 21-6 scoreline. Sen's quarter-final clash against Chou Tien-chen of Chinese Taipei was a testament to his resilience, coming from a game down to win 19-21, 21-15, 21-12.

Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra To Men's Hockey Team; Last Medal Winning Hopes For India - In Pics

The Semi-Final Showdown

Reaching the semi-finals was historic for Sen, marking the first time an Indian shuttler made it to this stage in the men's singles at the Olympics. Facing the defending champion and world No. 2 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark, Sen's journey hit a roadblock. Despite a valiant effort, he went down 20-22, 14-21, displaying a level of skill and determination that won the hearts of many.

On the other hand, Lee Zii Jia, ranked seventh in the world, had a smoother path to the semi-finals. Topping his group with comfortable straight-game wins, he then defeated France's Toma Junior Popov and Denmark's Anders Antonsen to secure his place in the final four. However, Lee's semi-final match against the reigning world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand ended in a 21-14, 21-15 defeat.

Head-to-Head: A Riveting Rivalry

The head-to-head record between Lakshya Sen and Lee Zii Jia adds another layer of intrigue to this bronze medal clash. Out of their five encounters, Sen has triumphed four times. Their most recent battle at the All England Championships saw Sen come from a game behind to win 20-22, 21-16, 21-19 in the quarter-finals, highlighting his ability to perform under pressure.

Where to Watch

For fans in India, the much-anticipated Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia match will be broadcast live on Sports 18 Network TV channels. Additionally, live streaming will be available on the JioCinema app and website, ensuring that fans won't miss a moment of the action.

The Stakes: Beyond the Bronze Medal

This bronze medal match is not just about the podium finish; it's about pride, legacy, and the culmination of years of hard work. For Lakshya Sen, winning would mean becoming the first Indian male shuttler to secure an Olympic medal in badminton, following in the footsteps of Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu, who have previously brought glory to India in this sport.

Analysis and Expectations

Lakshya Sen's journey through the Paris 2024 Olympics has been a testament to his skill, strategy, and mental toughness. His victories over higher-ranked opponents and his ability to bounce back from setbacks make him a formidable contender. His agile footwork, powerful smashes, and tactical acumen will be crucial in the upcoming match. Lee Zii Jia, with his impressive track record and higher world ranking, poses a significant challenge. His gameplay, characterized by swift movements and precision, will test Sen's defensive and offensive strategies.