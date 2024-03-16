In a thrilling showdown at the All England Badminton Championships, Jonatan Christie of Indonesia secured a hard-fought victory over India’s Lakshya Sen in the men’s singles semifinals. The world no.9 displayed remarkable resilience and skill, ultimately defeating Sen with a scoreline of 12-21, 21-10, 15-21. Sen, ranked 19th in the world and the runner-up at the 2022 All England Open, faced a formidable challenge in Christie. Despite an initial setback in the opening set, Sen staged a remarkable comeback in the second set, dominating with a convincing 21-10 win. However, Christie proved his mettle in the decisive third set, making a sensational comeback from a deficit to clinch the victory.

@lakshya_sen had brilliant 2 consecutive with Semifinals finish. Overall a good campaign b4 Olympics finding the rhythm https://t.co/9Rw2ote7SR — Abhijit Sharma (______ _____) (@Abhijit_Sarma28) March 16, 2024

Christie’s triumph sets up an all-Indonesian final clash against compatriot Anthony Ginting, currently ranked fifth in the world. This historic final marks the first time since 1994 that the All England Championship will feature an all-Indonesian showdown in the men’s singles category. For Sen, the loss marks the end of India's challenge at the prestigious BWF Super 1000 tournament. Despite his exit, Sen's resurgence in 2024 has been noteworthy, showcasing a return to form after a challenging previous season. His journey in the tournament included reaching the semifinals of the French Open Super 750, where he faced a heartbreaking defeat against Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

The semifinal clash between Christie and Sen epitomized the intense competition and skill on display at the All England Championships. Both players exhibited exceptional athleticism, tactical prowess, and mental fortitude throughout the match, captivating fans with their thrilling exchanges on the court.