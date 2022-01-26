Laureus World Sports Awards 2022 to be held virtually in April due to Covid-19

The Laureus World Sports Awards will be held virtually for a second consecutive year in April due to the "limitations and uncertainty" caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2022 awards will build on the success of Laureus' 2021 'virtual' Awards, the organizer said in a statement on Wednesday.

The nominees selected by a panel of 1300 sports journalists are due to be announced on February 2, after which the winners of the most prestigious awards in sport will be decided through voting by the 71 members of the Laureus World Sports Academy.

After another spectacular year of sport, the Laureus World Sports Awards are returning in April! The Nominations announcement is scheduled for next week.

The Laureus Academy forms the ultimate sports jury consisting of many of the greatest Olympic gold medallists, world champions and most famous achievers in sport.

Sean Fitzpatrick, chairman of the Laureus World Sports Academy, said: "We know for sure, after such an amazing and challenging year for sport, that 2022 will be an Awards to remember. The Academy are certainly going to have a difficult job selecting the winners from so many outstanding sportsmen, sportswomen, and teams."

In addition to the seven nominated categories --Sportsman, Sportswoman, Team, Breakthrough, Comeback, Disability and Action Sports, Laureus will recognize the efforts of community-based programs through its 'Sport for Good Award'.

The Laureus Academy will also select winners of special Awards which have included Lifetime Achievement, Spirit of Sport and Athlete Advocacy.

Last year's winners included Rafael Nadal (Sportsman), Naomi Osaka (Sportswoman), Bayern Munich (Team), Patrick Mahomes (Breakthrough) and Max Parrot (Comeback) as well as Billie Jean King (Lifetime) and Lewis Hamilton (for the inaugural Laureus Athlete Advocate Award).