Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh passes away at 91

Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh breathed his last on Friday night. He was 91-year-old. The news of his demise was confirmed by his family.

The legendary sprinter had tested negative for COVID-19 after a strong fight on Wednesday and was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit of the PGIMER hospital in Chandigarh, where he was undergoing treatment for the same.

The institute also released an official statement in this regard, which read: "Legendary Indian Sprinter Shri Milkha Singh ji was admitted in the ICU of Covid Hospital of PGIMER on 3rd June 2021 and was treated for Covid there till 13th June when after putting up a valiant battle with Covid, Milkha Singh Ji tested negative. However, due to post- Covid complications, he was shifted out of Covid Hospital to medical ICU. But despite best of the efforts by the medical team, Milkha Singh ji could not be retrieved from his critical condition and after a brave fight, he left for his heavenly abode at 11.30 pm on 18th June 2021 here at PGIMER."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of the athlete and tweeted: "In the passing away of Shri Milkha Singh Ji, we have lost a colossal sportsperson, who captured the nation’s imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians. His inspiring personality endeared himself to millions. Anguished by his passing away."

The former athlete, who is also regarded as 'Flying Sikh' was admitted to PGIMER on June 3 after his oxygen levels dipped, following treatment at the Fortis hospital in Mohali for a week.

Milkha had bagged four gold medals at the Asian Games. Apart from this, the legendary sprinter also won the yellow metal at the 1958 Commonwealth Games.

However, the 91-year-old was fondly remembered for his epic race in the 400m final of the 1960 Rome Olympics, where he finished fourth.

Apart from this, Milkha had also represented India in the 1956 and 1964 Olympics and was bestowed the Padma Shri in 1959.