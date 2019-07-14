close

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton wins record sixth British GP

Valterri Bottas finished second, after starting from pole position with Hamilton alongside, and Ferrari`s Charles Leclerc was third after team mate Sebastian Vettel collided with Red Bull`s Max Verstappen.

Image Courtesy: Reuters

SILVERSTONE: Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton won his home British Grand Prix for a record sixth time on Sunday to stretch his lead over Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas to 39 points.

Bottas finished second, after starting from pole position with Hamilton alongside, and Ferrari`s Charles Leclerc was third after team mate Sebastian Vettel collided with Red Bull`s Max Verstappen.

It was Hamilton`s seventh win in 10 races this season and 80th of his career. He also took an extra point for the fastest lap. The five-times world champion made the most of a brief safety car period, after Bottas had already made his pitstop, to come in for fresh tyres and then stay in the lead to the chequered flag.

Lewis HamiltonBritish Grand PrixFormula One
