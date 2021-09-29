Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe's shirtless picture after PSG's win over Manchester City goes viral

Lionel Messi finally broke the deadlock at his new club Paris St Germain, helping the Ligue 1 giants beat visitors Manchester City 2-0 in their Champions League clash. The ex-Barcelona legend, who penned a two-year contract with the French side scored the second goal of the night, when he found the top corner to put PSG on top of Group A with four points.

The 34-year-old Messi had so far had failed to make a lasting impact until he linked up with star striker Kylian Mbappe, leaving both his and the PSG fans in delight.

Soon after the clash, PSG's powerful forward trio Neymar, Messi and Mbappe posed for a shirtless picture inside the dressing room. The picture was shared by PSG on social media and have fetched a major traction from the fans.

After sitting two games out with a bruised knee, Messi started alongside Mbappe and Neymar, and for a long time it seemed like the diminutive forward's role did not fit a team playing on the counter attack. But he struck in the 74th minute with his 121st goal in Europe's elite club competition, triggering deafening roars from the Parc des Princes crowd who long chanted his name after he effectively wrapped up the win.

- with Reuters inputs