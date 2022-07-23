Annu Rani qualified for the javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon to become the first Indian woman to qualify for the second straight javelin throw final in World Championships. The Indian javelin thrower had also reached the final Doha edition in 2019 and eventually finished eighth, qualified for the final with a throw of 59.60 metres. She was placed eighth among 12 competitors that have qualified for the final to be held on Friday which will be telecasted in India on Saturday morning.

Rani has a chance of scripting history by winning India's second medal in WAC. Former long-jumper Anju Bobby George's 2003 bronze is still the only World Championships medal won by an Indian.

Competing in Group B, Annu started with a foul and then came up with a throw of 55.35m and 59.60m in her third attempt to finish fifth in her group. Only three competitors -- Haruka Kitaguchi (64.32m) of Japan, Tokyo Olympics winner Shiying Liu (63.86m) of China and Levita Jasiunaite (63.80) of Lithuania -- achieved the qualifying standard of 62.50m and will start as the favourites for the medals. The qualifying cut was set at 62.50m or the 12 best performers. Annu thus was placed 8th among 29 competitors that participated in the competition.