Annu Rani in World Athletics Championships 2022 Javelin Final Highlights: Annu Rani finishes seventh
Check highlights of the Women's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships 2022.
Annu Rani qualified for the javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon to become the first Indian woman to qualify for the second straight javelin throw final in World Championships. The Indian javelin thrower had also reached the final Doha edition in 2019 and eventually finished eighth, qualified for the final with a throw of 59.60 metres. She was placed eighth among 12 competitors that have qualified for the final to be held on Friday which will be telecasted in India on Saturday morning.
Rani has a chance of scripting history by winning India's second medal in WAC. Former long-jumper Anju Bobby George's 2003 bronze is still the only World Championships medal won by an Indian.
Competing in Group B, Annu started with a foul and then came up with a throw of 55.35m and 59.60m in her third attempt to finish fifth in her group. Only three competitors -- Haruka Kitaguchi (64.32m) of Japan, Tokyo Olympics winner Shiying Liu (63.86m) of China and Levita Jasiunaite (63.80) of Lithuania -- achieved the qualifying standard of 62.50m and will start as the favourites for the medals. The qualifying cut was set at 62.50m or the 12 best performers. Annu thus was placed 8th among 29 competitors that participated in the competition.
Kelsey-Lee Barber wins gold
Australia's Kelsey-Lee Barber’s WL of 66.91 sees her defend the title. USA's Kara Winger throws a majestic 64.04m in her sixth and last attempt to win silver, while Japan's Haruka Kitaguchi bags bronze in the event.
Annu Rani finishes 7th
Annu Rani throws 58.70 in sixth and final attempt. She finishes 7th in the women's javelin throw final event.
Annu Rani’s attempts: 56.18, 61.12, 59.27, 58.14, 59.98, 58.70
Fifth Attempt
Annu Rani throws 59.98m in fifth attempt. It's her 2nd best throw of the event but that is not an improvement and she remains 7th.
Standings so far
Podium cut off now is 63.22
Olympic champion Liu moves into 2nd place with 63.25. A big throw there from Liu means the podium cut off now is 63.22.
Annu Rani throws 58.14m in fourth attempt. She is at 7th position.
Annu Rani makes it top 8
Annu Rani throws 59.27m in third attempt. However, she makes the top 8 cut. It’s a battle for 2 & 3 from here on. The order will go on 8 to 1 from now.
Massive throw by Kelsey-Lee Barber
Australia's Kelsey-Lee Barber throws 66.91 in her third attempt. A World Leading effort and potentially the gold sealed right there by the defending champion.
Australia's Mackenzie Little throws 49.78m in her second attempt but she maintains her top position.
Annu Rani’s attempts so far: 56.18, 61.12
Comeback for Annu Rani
Annu Rani throws a brilliant 61.12m in the second attempt. She moves to 6th now.
Standings after first attempts by women javelin throwers
Annu Rani off to a disappointing start
Annu Rani throws 56.18 in her first attempt. Not a good start. That’s the 9th best of the first attempts.
Japan's Haruka Kitaguchi throws 62.07 in her first attempt. She is second. China's Liu is third now.
China's Shiying Liu is second with a throw of 61.67 in first attempt.
Australia's Mackenzie Little throws 63.22 in her first attempt to claim the pole position.
Here is the start list:
Women's Javelin Final is underway
Event to start at 6:50 am
