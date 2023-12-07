LIVE Updates | BEN vs JAI, PKL 2023 Today, Kabaddi Match Live Score: Check Position On Points Table

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Live Score: In the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 matches, Bengal Warriors will face Jaipur Pink Panthers, and Gujarat Giants will take on Patna Pirates on December 7 at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad. Bengal Warriors enter the game with momentum from their recent win against Bengaluru Bulls, while Jaipur Pink Panthers aim for a comeback after losing to Puneri Paltan. Bengal Warriors hold a historical advantage over Jaipur Pink Panthers with 10 wins in their 16 encounters.

Gujarat Giants, on a three-win streak, confront Patna Pirates, who secured a convincing victory against Telugu Titans. Gujarat Giants lead the head-to-head record against Patna Pirates, winning 6 out of 11 encounters. Sonu, with 32 raid points, is a key player for Gujarat Giants, while Patna Pirates rely on Sachin's raiding prowess. Fans can catch the live action on the Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar mobile app.

Check LIVE Score Of Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Match Between Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers & Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates.