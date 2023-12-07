trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2696289
NewsOther Sports
BENGAL WARRIORS VS JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS PKL 2023

LIVE Updates | BEN vs JAI, PKL 2023 Today, Kabaddi Match Live Score: Check Position On Points Table

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Match LIVE Score and Updates: Jaipur Pink Panthers Look To Bounce Back After Poor Start.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 04:43 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Live Score: In the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 matches, Bengal Warriors will face Jaipur Pink Panthers, and Gujarat Giants will take on Patna Pirates on December 7 at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad. Bengal Warriors enter the game with momentum from their recent win against Bengaluru Bulls, while Jaipur Pink Panthers aim for a comeback after losing to Puneri Paltan. Bengal Warriors hold a historical advantage over Jaipur Pink Panthers with 10 wins in their 16 encounters.

 

Gujarat Giants, on a three-win streak, confront Patna Pirates, who secured a convincing victory against Telugu Titans. Gujarat Giants lead the head-to-head record against Patna Pirates, winning 6 out of 11 encounters. Sonu, with 32 raid points, is a key player for Gujarat Giants, while Patna Pirates rely on Sachin's raiding prowess. Fans can catch the live action on the Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar mobile app.

 

Check LIVE Score Of Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Match Between Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers & Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates.

07 December 2023
16:43 PM

LIVE Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Key Players To Watch Out For

Key players for Bengal Warriors include skipper Maninder Singh with 10 raid points in 1 match, and Shubham Shinde, who scored 4 tackle points in his only PKL 10 match. For Jaipur Pink Panthers, Arjun Deshwal is the main raider with 17 raid points in the previous Season 10 match, while Sunil Kumar is the top defender with 3 tackle points in 1 match.

16:23 PM

LIVE Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Position On Points Table

Bengal Warriors, with 1 win and 0 losses, hold the fifth position on the PKL 10 points table with 5 points, while Jaipur Pink Panthers are eighth with 1 point, having not won a match yet in the season.

16:10 PM

LIVE Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Head To Head

In the history of PKL, Bengal Warriors and Jaipur Pink Panthers have faced each other 16 times, with Bengal Warriors leading with 10 wins. Jaipur Pink Panthers have defeated Bengal Warriors on 6 occasions. The previous encounter in Season 9 favored Jaipur Pink Panthers, who won 57-31.

16:10 PM

LIVE Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Head To Head

In the history of PKL, Bengal Warriors and Jaipur Pink Panthers have faced each other 16 times, with Bengal Warriors leading with 10 wins. Jaipur Pink Panthers have defeated Bengal Warriors on 6 occasions. The previous encounter in Season 9 favored Jaipur Pink Panthers, who won 57-31.

15:34 PM

LIVE Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Recent Form

Bengal Warriors secured a victory against Bengaluru Bulls on December 4, winning 32-30, marking their first win in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10. Conversely, Jaipur Pink Panthers suffered a defeat in their last Season 10 match against Puneri Paltan, with a 33-37 scoreline on December 4.

15:28 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' Live coverage of Pro Kabaddi League 2023 games. For minute-by-minute updates from the game stay tuned with Zee News.

TAGS

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers pkl 2023Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers kabaddi match todayBengal Warriors squadsJaipur Pink Panthers squadsGujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates pkl 2023Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates kabaddi match todayGujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates squadspkl season 10 2023 schedulepkl 2023 match live scoreBengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers live scoreBengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers dream 11 predictionBEN vs JAI pkl 2023BEN vs JAI live scoreBEN vs JAI live screamingBEN vs JAI match venueBEN vs JAI match tv channelBEN vs JAI streaming ottGujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates live scoreGujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates dream 11 predictionGUJ vs PAT pkl 2023GUJ vs PAT live scoreGUJ vs PAT live screamingGUJ vs PAT match venueGUJ vs PAT match tv channelGUJ vs PAT streaming ott

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Amit Shah Vs Nehru' on Kashmir issue in Lok Sabha
DNA Video
DNA: Kim Jong tearful appeals women to have more babies
DNA Video
DNA: Trailer of 'BJP Raj' in Rajasthan!
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Gogamedi Murder
DNA Video
DNA: Cyclone Michaung makes landfall, claims 12 lives
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Mizoram set to get a new CM
DNA Video
DNA: Telangana Election Result 2023: 3 reasons of BRS defeat
DNA Video
DNA: Rajasthan BJP CM Face: Baba Balaknath to become Chief Minister?
DNA Video
DNA: Who will be CM of Madhya Pradesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Assembly Election Results 2023: What's BJP win in 3 states mean for 2024?