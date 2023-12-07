LIVE Updates | BEN vs JAI, PKL 2023 Today, Kabaddi Match Live Score: Check Position On Points Table
Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Match LIVE Score and Updates: Jaipur Pink Panthers Look To Bounce Back After Poor Start.
Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Live Score: In the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 matches, Bengal Warriors will face Jaipur Pink Panthers, and Gujarat Giants will take on Patna Pirates on December 7 at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad. Bengal Warriors enter the game with momentum from their recent win against Bengaluru Bulls, while Jaipur Pink Panthers aim for a comeback after losing to Puneri Paltan. Bengal Warriors hold a historical advantage over Jaipur Pink Panthers with 10 wins in their 16 encounters.
Gujarat Giants, on a three-win streak, confront Patna Pirates, who secured a convincing victory against Telugu Titans. Gujarat Giants lead the head-to-head record against Patna Pirates, winning 6 out of 11 encounters. Sonu, with 32 raid points, is a key player for Gujarat Giants, while Patna Pirates rely on Sachin's raiding prowess. Fans can catch the live action on the Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar mobile app.
Check LIVE Score Of Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Match Between Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers & Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates.
LIVE Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Key Players To Watch Out For
Key players for Bengal Warriors include skipper Maninder Singh with 10 raid points in 1 match, and Shubham Shinde, who scored 4 tackle points in his only PKL 10 match. For Jaipur Pink Panthers, Arjun Deshwal is the main raider with 17 raid points in the previous Season 10 match, while Sunil Kumar is the top defender with 3 tackle points in 1 match.
LIVE Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Position On Points Table
Bengal Warriors, with 1 win and 0 losses, hold the fifth position on the PKL 10 points table with 5 points, while Jaipur Pink Panthers are eighth with 1 point, having not won a match yet in the season.
LIVE Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Head To Head
In the history of PKL, Bengal Warriors and Jaipur Pink Panthers have faced each other 16 times, with Bengal Warriors leading with 10 wins. Jaipur Pink Panthers have defeated Bengal Warriors on 6 occasions. The previous encounter in Season 9 favored Jaipur Pink Panthers, who won 57-31.
LIVE Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Recent Form
Bengal Warriors secured a victory against Bengaluru Bulls on December 4, winning 32-30, marking their first win in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10. Conversely, Jaipur Pink Panthers suffered a defeat in their last Season 10 match against Puneri Paltan, with a 33-37 scoreline on December 4.