Sports News LIVE | Marnus Labuschagne out for 204 at lunch on Day 2 vs West Indies

The start of the first Test between Babar Azam’s Pakistan and Ben Stokes-led England was put under serious doubt after multiple players in the visiting English side fell sick due to viral infection in Pakistan. However, according to latest reports, the first Pakistan vs England Test will begin on time as scheduled on Thursday (December 1) with the England Cricket Board (ECB) giving their go-ahead.

The toss for the first Test is set to take place at 10am on Thursday with the match expected to get underway at 1030am IST. Meanwhile, hosts Australia will look to continue to build towards a massive first innings total with Marnus Labuschagne eyeing another Test match double hundred and will resume on 154 not out. Former skipper Steve Smith will resume his innings on 59 not out with Australia o 293/2 after the opening day against the West Indies.

In Abu Dhabi T10 League matches, Delhi Bulls will face off against New York Strikers, while Team Abu Dhabi will take on Bangla Tigers. In the final game of the day, Morrisville Samp Army will take on Deccan Gladiators.

FIFA World Cup 2022 final group stage matches will also continue on Thursday with the likes of Spain and Germany all vying for a place in the Round of 16 stage. Check LIVE Updates from sports events around the world here.