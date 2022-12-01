Sports News LIVE | Marnus Labuschagne out for 204 at lunch on Day 2 vs West Indies
LIVE Sports Latest Updates in India on December 1: Babar Azam’s Pakistan begin 1st Test against Ben Stokes-led England today, while Australia continue their charge on Day 2 against West Indies and much more.
The start of the first Test between Babar Azam’s Pakistan and Ben Stokes-led England was put under serious doubt after multiple players in the visiting English side fell sick due to viral infection in Pakistan. However, according to latest reports, the first Pakistan vs England Test will begin on time as scheduled on Thursday (December 1) with the England Cricket Board (ECB) giving their go-ahead.
The toss for the first Test is set to take place at 10am on Thursday with the match expected to get underway at 1030am IST. Meanwhile, hosts Australia will look to continue to build towards a massive first innings total with Marnus Labuschagne eyeing another Test match double hundred and will resume on 154 not out. Former skipper Steve Smith will resume his innings on 59 not out with Australia o 293/2 after the opening day against the West Indies.
In Abu Dhabi T10 League matches, Delhi Bulls will face off against New York Strikers, while Team Abu Dhabi will take on Bangla Tigers. In the final game of the day, Morrisville Samp Army will take on Deccan Gladiators.
FIFA World Cup 2022 final group stage matches will also continue on Thursday with the likes of Spain and Germany all vying for a place in the Round of 16 stage. Check LIVE Updates from sports events around the world here.
AUS vs WI: Marnus Labuschagne falls for 204
Marnus Labuschagne falls immediately after completing a double century, Kraigg Brathwaite gets the breakthrough as the Aussie batter is out for 204 off 350 balls with 20 fours and and a six on the stroke of lunch. Steve Smith is batting on 114 off 198 balls with 11 fours.
Australia 1st inngs 402/3 in 118.1 overs at lunch vs West Indies
AUS vs WI, 1st Test, Day 2: Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith build BIG stand
Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith have carried on their partnership for the third wicket from the opening day. The duo are heading towards a double century stand. Labuschagne is batting on 178 off 304 balls with 1 six and 18 fours and Smith is on 72 off 139 balls with 7 fours.
Australia 1st inngs 332/2 in 101 overs vs West Indies
PAK vs ENG: 1st Test to begin as scheduled at Rawalpindi
The ECB has informed the PCB that they are in a position to field an XI, and, as such, the first Test will commence as per schedule today (Thursday, 1 December) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The toss is set to take place at 10am IST.
The ECB has informed the PCB that they are in a position to field an XI, and, as such, the first Test will commence as per schedule today (Thursday, 1 December) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.#PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/baafQaEWbF
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 1, 2022
