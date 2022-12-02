Sports News LIVE | Saurashtra win toss, Maharashtra BAT first in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 Final
LIVE Sports Latest Updates in India on December 2: Vijay Hazare Trophy Final, Pakistan vs England 1st Test, Australia vs West Indies 1st Test continue as well as Abu Dhabi T10 League and Pro Kabaddi League matches. Check all Updates here.
Trending Photos
In-form Ruturaj Gaikwad and his Maharashtra team will be eyeing a maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy title when they take on Jaydev Unadkat-led Saurashtra team in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday (December 2). The Maharashtra skipper and Chennai Super Kings opener has been in sensational form with the bat with scores of 220 not out and 168 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinal and semifinal matches.
In Rawalpindi, Ben Stokes-led England will look to build on a record-breaking opening day where they scored 506/4 in just 75 overs – a world-record for opening day of a Test match. Centurion Harry Brook and skipper Stokes will resume their innings and eye a massive first innings total against Babar Azam’s Pakistan side.
In Perth, West Indies will look to hunt down Australia’s massive first innings total of 598 at the WACA Stadium on Day 3 of their Test match against Pat Cummins-led side.
In the Abu Dhabi T10 League, Delhi Bulls will be up against The Chennai Braves, while Northern Warriors will be facing Morrisville Samp Army and New York Strike will take on Team Abu Dhabi. We also have three Pro Kabaddi League 2022 matches on Friday.
UP Yoddhas will face U Mumba, Patna Pirate will be up against Gujarat Giants and Haryana Steelers will take on Bengal Warriors. Check Sports Updates from around the world here.
SAU vs MAH: Jaydev Unadkat wins TOSS, Maharashtra to BAT first
Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Ruturaj Gaikwad's Maharashtra side in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final in Ahmedabad today.
AUS vs WI: Tagenarine Chanderpaul falls after maiden fifty
West Indies opener and son of legendary Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Tagenarine Chanderpaul scores a fifty on Test match debut but falls off the very next ball. Chanderpaul edges Josh Hazlewood to first slip to fall for 51. WI skipper Kraigg Brathwaite is batting on 26 and Nkrumah Bonner is on 8.
West Indies 1st inngs 94/1 in 35 overs vs Australia
Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of Sports around the World on December 2 here.
More Stories