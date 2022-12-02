topStoriesenglish
NewsOther Sports
VIJAY HAZARE TROPHY 2022

Sports News LIVE | Saurashtra win toss, Maharashtra BAT first in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 Final

LIVE Sports Latest Updates in India on December 2: Vijay Hazare Trophy Final, Pakistan vs England 1st Test, Australia vs West Indies 1st Test continue as well as Abu Dhabi T10 League and Pro Kabaddi League matches. Check all Updates here.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 08:53 AM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Sports News LIVE | Saurashtra win toss, Maharashtra BAT first in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 Final
LIVE Blog

In-form Ruturaj Gaikwad and his Maharashtra team will be eyeing a maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy title when they take on Jaydev Unadkat-led Saurashtra team in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday (December 2). The Maharashtra skipper and Chennai Super Kings opener has been in sensational form with the bat with scores of 220 not out and 168 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinal and semifinal matches.

In Rawalpindi, Ben Stokes-led England will look to build on a record-breaking opening day where they scored 506/4 in just 75 overs – a world-record for opening day of a Test match. Centurion Harry Brook and skipper Stokes will resume their innings and eye a massive first innings total against Babar Azam’s Pakistan side.

In Perth, West Indies will look to hunt down Australia’s massive first innings total of 598 at the WACA Stadium on Day 3 of their Test match against Pat Cummins-led side.

In the Abu Dhabi T10 League, Delhi Bulls will be up against The Chennai Braves, while Northern Warriors will be facing Morrisville Samp Army and New York Strike will take on Team Abu Dhabi. We also have three Pro Kabaddi League 2022 matches on Friday.

UP Yoddhas will face U Mumba, Patna Pirate will be up against Gujarat Giants and Haryana Steelers will take on Bengal Warriors. Check Sports Updates from around the world here.

02 December 2022
08:41 AM

SAU vs MAH: Jaydev Unadkat wins TOSS, Maharashtra to BAT first

Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Ruturaj Gaikwad's Maharashtra side in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final in Ahmedabad today.

08:39 AM

AUS vs WI: Tagenarine Chanderpaul falls after maiden fifty

West Indies opener and son of legendary Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Tagenarine Chanderpaul scores a fifty on Test match debut but falls off the very next ball. Chanderpaul edges Josh Hazlewood to first slip to fall for 51. WI skipper Kraigg Brathwaite is batting on 26 and Nkrumah Bonner is on 8.

West Indies 1st inngs 94/1 in 35 overs vs Australia

08:38 AM

Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of Sports around the World on December 2 here.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022Pakistan vs England 2022Australia vs West Indies 2022sports news today liveRuturaj GaikwadBen stokes

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Digital currency or magic wand!
DNA Video
DNA: Why was the administration shaken by the death of a rat?
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar's 'Bloody war' of sand and supremacy
DNA Video
DNA: The shocking video of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of Uttar Pradesh's pothole 'free' roads
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Celebrations in Iran after defeat at FIFA World Cup
DNA Video
DNA: When will you get the benefit of cheap crude oil?
DNA Video
DNA: On November 30, 1872, 2 International Teams played first ever football match
DNA Video
DNA: Puducherry temple elephant Lakshmi dies
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of Aftab's new girlfriend