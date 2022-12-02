In-form Ruturaj Gaikwad and his Maharashtra team will be eyeing a maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy title when they take on Jaydev Unadkat-led Saurashtra team in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday (December 2). The Maharashtra skipper and Chennai Super Kings opener has been in sensational form with the bat with scores of 220 not out and 168 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinal and semifinal matches.

In Rawalpindi, Ben Stokes-led England will look to build on a record-breaking opening day where they scored 506/4 in just 75 overs – a world-record for opening day of a Test match. Centurion Harry Brook and skipper Stokes will resume their innings and eye a massive first innings total against Babar Azam’s Pakistan side.

In Perth, West Indies will look to hunt down Australia’s massive first innings total of 598 at the WACA Stadium on Day 3 of their Test match against Pat Cummins-led side.

In the Abu Dhabi T10 League, Delhi Bulls will be up against The Chennai Braves, while Northern Warriors will be facing Morrisville Samp Army and New York Strike will take on Team Abu Dhabi. We also have three Pro Kabaddi League 2022 matches on Friday.

UP Yoddhas will face U Mumba, Patna Pirate will be up against Gujarat Giants and Haryana Steelers will take on Bengal Warriors. Check Sports Updates from around the world here.