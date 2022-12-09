Babar Azam’s Pakistan will look to level the Test series against England after losing the thrilling first Test by 74 runs. The second Test between Pakistan and Ben Stokes-led England will get underway in Multan from Friday (December 9) onwards.

At the Adelaide Oval, Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head will look to build towards their Test double hundreds as Australia resume on 330 for 3 on Day 2 of their Day/Night Pink Ball Test against the West Indies. Labuschagne has already scored a double century and a century in the first Test against the West Indies at Perth.

Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team India will take on Alyssa Healy-led Australia Women cricket team in the first of five T20I match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Friday as well. India will look to take revenge for their loss in the Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medal match to the same opponents.

The Lanka Premier League 2022 will also continue with Match No. 6 between Wanindu Hasaranga’s Kandy Falcons and the defending champions Jaffna Kings.

We also have a couple of matches of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 lined up on Friday. Gujarat Giants will be up against Jaipur Pink Panthers followed by Puneri Paltan taking on UP Yodhdhas.

