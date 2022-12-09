Sports News LIVE | Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head eye DOUBLE tons on Day 2 vs West Indies
LIVE Sports Latest Updates in India on December 9: Pakistan vs England 2nd Test gets underway, Day 2 of Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test, India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20 and much more today.
Trending Photos
Babar Azam’s Pakistan will look to level the Test series against England after losing the thrilling first Test by 74 runs. The second Test between Pakistan and Ben Stokes-led England will get underway in Multan from Friday (December 9) onwards.
At the Adelaide Oval, Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head will look to build towards their Test double hundreds as Australia resume on 330 for 3 on Day 2 of their Day/Night Pink Ball Test against the West Indies. Labuschagne has already scored a double century and a century in the first Test against the West Indies at Perth.
Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team India will take on Alyssa Healy-led Australia Women cricket team in the first of five T20I match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Friday as well. India will look to take revenge for their loss in the Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medal match to the same opponents.
The Lanka Premier League 2022 will also continue with Match No. 6 between Wanindu Hasaranga’s Kandy Falcons and the defending champions Jaffna Kings.
We also have a couple of matches of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 lined up on Friday. Gujarat Giants will be up against Jaipur Pink Panthers followed by Puneri Paltan taking on UP Yodhdhas.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from sporting events from around the world HERE.
AUS vs WI: Marnus Labuschagne starts off with 4
Marnus Labuschagne is away on Day 2 with a boundary on the first over of the day, to move along to 126. Travis Head is batting on 115 as the partnership swells to 206 runs.
Australia 1st inngs 337/3 in 90 overs vs West Indies
Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of Sports News from around the world on Friday (December 9) here.
More Stories