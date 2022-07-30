After a thunderous Day 1 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Team India looks to retain momentum on the second day with all eyes on Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, the Tokyo Olympic silver-medallist and 2018 CWG gold medallist on Saturday. Badminton and Table Tennis teams looking to make a progress into the knockouts and the women's hockey team will enter their second group-stage tie. The Indian badminton team began their mixed team title defence with a 5-0 sweep against Pakistan.

In Badmintion there were wins for PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth. Women's cricket made its debut with a three-wicket loss against Australia. The Indian women's table tennis team fared better with a 3-0 victory vs South Africa and then a 3-0 victory against Fiji. In boxing, Shiva Thapa won his men's 63.5kg Round of 32 bout against Pakistan's Suleman Baloch The Indian women's hockey team 5-0 win against Ghana on Day One set spirits soaring. In aquatics, Kushagra Rawat came in last in Heat 3 and was eliminated in the Men's 400m Freestyle event. In the triathlon, India finished 26th and 27th respectively with a dismal performance by Pragnya Mohan and Sanjana Joshi.