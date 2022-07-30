Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist, Lovlina Borgohain will start her campaign against Ariane Nicholson in the Round of 16. She will be in the 70kg category and is expected to emerge victorious. The hope for a medal is high for Lovlina after her phenomenal run at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Her event will begin at 12:00 AM IST (31st July). Another pugilist, Mohammad Hussamuddin, will fight against South Africa’s Amzolele Dyeyi in the Round of 32.

With the motto of “Together, For a Peaceful World”, let’s support each other and make the world a better place through sports.



Wishing all the athletes a very happy International Olympic Day! #sports #internationalolympicday #Citius #Altius #Fortius #Communiter pic.twitter.com/6p4bjzyoP0 — Lovlina Borgohain (@LovlinaBorgohai) June 23, 2022

Boxing schedule and live India match times

54-57kg (featherweight) round of 32: Hussam Uddin Mohammed (5 pm)

66-70kg (light middleweight) round of 16: Lovlina Borgohain (12am on Sunday)

86-92kg (heavyweight) round of 16: Sanjeet (1 am on Sunday)

Where to watch Commonwealth Games 2022 Boxing live in India?

Select boxing events at the Commonwealth Games 2022 will be telecast live on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 4 TV channels in India. Live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.

Indian boxing team for Commonwealth Games 2022

Amit Panghal (51kg), Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Rohit Tokas (67kg), Sumit Kundu (75kg), Ashish Chaudhary (80kg), Sanjeet (92kg), Sagar (92+kg), Nitu (48kg), Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Jaismine (60kg), Lovlina Borgohain (70kg)