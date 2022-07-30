NewsOther Sports
LOVLINA BORGOHAIN

Lovlina Borgohain Live Streaming Commonwealth Games 2022: When and where to watch Boxing live in India?

Select boxing events at the Commonwealth Games 2022 will be telecast live on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 4 TV channels in India.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 10:08 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist, Lovlina Borgohain will start her campaign against Ariane Nicholson in the Round of 16. She will be in the 70kg category and is expected to emerge victorious. The hope for a medal is high for Lovlina after her phenomenal run at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Her event will begin at 12:00 AM IST (31st July). Another pugilist, Mohammad Hussamuddin, will fight against South Africa’s Amzolele Dyeyi in the Round of 32.

Boxing schedule and live India match times

54-57kg (featherweight) round of 32: Hussam Uddin Mohammed (5 pm)

66-70kg (light middleweight) round of 16: Lovlina Borgohain (12am on Sunday)

86-92kg (heavyweight) round of 16: Sanjeet (1 am on Sunday)

Where to watch Commonwealth Games 2022 Boxing live in India?

Select boxing events at the Commonwealth Games 2022 will be telecast live on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 4 TV channels in India. Live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.

Indian boxing team for Commonwealth Games 2022

Amit Panghal (51kg), Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Rohit Tokas (67kg), Sumit Kundu (75kg), Ashish Chaudhary (80kg), Sanjeet (92kg), Sagar (92+kg), Nitu (48kg), Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Jaismine (60kg), Lovlina Borgohain (70kg)

