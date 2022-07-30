NewsOther Sports
SANKET SARGAR MAHADEV

Who is Sanket Sargar Mahadev, India's silver medal winner weightlifter at CWG 2022, Know all about him HERE

Sanket Sargar Mahadev had broken the commonwealth and national record earlier as he lifted 256 kg (snatch- 113 kg; clean and jerk - 143 kg) at the Singapore Weightlifting International in February this year

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 04:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Who is Sanket Sargar Mahadev, India's silver medal winner weightlifter at CWG 2022, Know all about him HERE

Sanket Mahadev Sargar, a student of Shivaji University, Kolhapur, competed in the 55kg men's category for India in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday (July 30). Sanket's teammates were confident that the 21-year-old was a strong medal contender. A resident of Maharashtra's Sangli, is a three-time national champion who's father runs a paan shop. Sargar won the silver medal for India as he injured himself while lifting 143 kgs competing for gold. 

"If I can win gold, I am sure recognition will come my way. It is my dream to be able to support my father and show him my gratitude for all that he has done for me," said Sargar to Economictimes before CWG 2022.

Sanket had broken the commonwealth and national record earlier as he lifted 256 kg (snatch- 113 kg; clean and jerk - 143 kg) at the Singapore Weightlifting International in February this year. He was a gold medallist in the Commonwealth Championships in December 2021. Notably, Sargar struggled for a stable job and use to help his father's paan shop and food stall, with a dream that one day his father can take a break.

"Unless things go dramatically wrong, I am expecting a gold medal from him," said Sargar's coach about the 21-year-old earlier.

Notably, the young gun from India was successful in all his three attempts to lift - 107, 111 and 113 kg. (More to follow)

Live Tv

Sanket Sargar MahadevCWG 2022Commonwealth Games 2022 BirminghamWeightlifter

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How 'Smart' is your smart watch?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel can revoke citizenship of disloyal citizens
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of happiness from Nashik's village
DNA Video
DNA: When will IAF bid adieu to MiG-21?
DNA Video
DNA: What was the main reasons behind the crash of the MiG?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How MiG crashes are affecting the morale of Airmen?
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Are there any other leaders like Partha Chatterjee in Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Analysis of Partha's 'Currency Empire'
DNA Video
DNA: 'Corruption free' India, just a dream?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 29, 2022