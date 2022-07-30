Sanket Mahadev Sargar, a student of Shivaji University, Kolhapur, competed in the 55kg men's category for India in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday (July 30). Sanket's teammates were confident that the 21-year-old was a strong medal contender. A resident of Maharashtra's Sangli, is a three-time national champion who's father runs a paan shop. Sargar won the silver medal for India as he injured himself while lifting 143 kgs competing for gold.

"If I can win gold, I am sure recognition will come my way. It is my dream to be able to support my father and show him my gratitude for all that he has done for me," said Sargar to Economictimes before CWG 2022.

Sanket had broken the commonwealth and national record earlier as he lifted 256 kg (snatch- 113 kg; clean and jerk - 143 kg) at the Singapore Weightlifting International in February this year. He was a gold medallist in the Commonwealth Championships in December 2021. Notably, Sargar struggled for a stable job and use to help his father's paan shop and food stall, with a dream that one day his father can take a break.

"Unless things go dramatically wrong, I am expecting a gold medal from him," said Sargar's coach about the 21-year-old earlier.

Sanket Sargar goes 3/3 in the snatch stage of of the men's 55kg weightlifting competition at the CWG. He's 6kg clear of 2nd place Malaysia's Aniq Kasdan in going into the clean and jerk stage. Sargar was in this position before at the 2021 Worlds but he missed all three C&J . — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) July 30, 2022

Notably, the young gun from India was successful in all his three attempts to lift - 107, 111 and 113 kg. (More to follow)