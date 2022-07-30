After a thunderous Day 1 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Team India looks to retain momentum on the second day with all eyes on Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, the Tokyo Olympic silver-medallist and 2018 CWG gold medallist on Saturday. Chanu missed gold at Tokyo by a whisker. A gold at CWG would certainly curb the pain of the loss at Tokyo. She would be gunning for gold.

Weightlifting schedule and live India match times

Men’s 55kg (Sanket Mahadev) and men’s 61kg (Gururaja) - 1:30 PM IST

Women’s 49kg (Mirabai Chanu) - 8:00 PM IST

Where to watch Commonwealth Games 2022 weightlifting live in India?

Select weightlifting events at the Commonwealth Games 2022 will be telecast live on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 4 TV channels in India. Live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.

Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian weightlifting team

Men: Sanket Sargar (55kg), Guru Raja (61kg), Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67kg), Achinta Sheuli (73kg), Ajay Singh (81kg), Vikas Thakur (96kg), Lovepreet Singh (109kg), Gurdeep Singh (+109kg).

Women: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (49kg), S Bindyarani Devi (55kg), Popy Hazarika (59kg), Harjinder Kaur (71kg), Punam Yadav (76kg), BN Usha (87kg), Purnima Pandey (+87kg).