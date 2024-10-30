LIVE | Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2024 Live Score and Updates: GUJ Faces TAM, Match To Start At 8
Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2024 Live score and updates: The match will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.
Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2024 Live score and updates: Gujarat Giants will be playing against Tamil Thalaivas in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2024 season. The match will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. Tamil Thalaivas will look to level the points while Gujarat Giants on the other hand, will look to make a comeback after their loss defeat in the last match.
Follow the Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2024 Live score and updates here
Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2024 Live Score: Starting 7s
Gujarat Giants: Sombir, Neeraj Kumar (C), Vahid Rezaeimehr, Himanshu Singh, Rakesh, Guman Singh, Rohit
Tamil Thalaivas: Sahil Gulia, Nitesh Kumar (C), Aashish, Abhishek Manokaran, Narender Kandola, Amir Hossein, Sachin
Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2024 Live Score: Squads
Gujarat Giants squad: Rakesh, Parteek Dahiya, Nitin, Guman Singh, Monu, Himanshu, Himanshu Singh, Aadesh Siwach, Sombir, Vahid RezaEimehr, Neeraj Kumar, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Mohit, Manuj, Nitesh, Jitender Yadav, Balaji D, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Raj D. Salunkhe, Rohan Singh
Tamil Thalaivas squad: Vishal Chahal, Ramkumar Mayandi, Nitin Singh, Narender, Dhiraj Bailmare, Sachin, Sourabh Fagare, M. Abishek, Himanshu, Sagar, Aashish, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Anuj Gawade, Ronak, Nitesh Kumar, Amirhossein Bastami, Moein Safaghi
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match between Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas in the ongoing PKL 2024 season. Stay tuned for all the match related updates here.
