Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 Highlights: Mumbai thrash Gujarat 37-29
Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9
Gujarat Giants are positioned at the fifth place with three wins, two losses and a tie. Rakesh has been the second-best raider in the vivo Pro Kabaddi league so far with 78 raid points. He has got support from his captain Chandran Ranjit who has scored 35 raid points. Apart from these two raiders, Gujarat Giants have Parteek Dhaiya and Mahendra Rajput who have scored 15 and 11 raid points respectively and would be keen on adding more value to the side. In the defence, Sourav Gulia has taken the charge for Gujarat Giants with 18 tackle points. Arkam Shaikh and Shankar Gadai have been handy for Gujarat Giants with 12 and eight tackle points and will be vital in defence.
U Mumba, on the other hand, have three wins and three losses and find themselves at ninth place on the points table. Guman Singh has been a quality raider for U Mumba with 48 raid points. Jai Bhagwan and Ashish have also been playing their part with 25 and 23 raid points respectively. U Mumba’s raiding trio will look to put on a splendid show for the team in the upcoming fixture. As far as defence is concerned, captain Surinder Singh is leading the team by example with 18 tackle points and has been assisted well by Rinku who has scored 14 tackle points. Mohit and Harendra Kumar have added 7 tackle points apiece and will be looking to add more to their kitty in the upcoming clash.
Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba head-to-head
Gujarat Giants and U Mumba have played 10 matches so far. Out of which, Gujarat Giants have won six games while U Mumba have won three games. One game ended in a tie.
Guman Singh and Heidarali Ekrami score Super 10 as U Mumba thrash Gujarat Giants 37-29
Gujarat 37-29 Mumbai
Gujarat's Rakes completes Super 10 as his side take early lead in 2nd half.
Gujarat 25-23 Mumbai
Gujarat's Rakesh and Mumbai's Ekrami were the star of the first half while both team's defenses are still struggling.
Gujarat 16-16 Mumbai
U Mumba take slim lead vs Gujarat Giants. Their Raiders are on a roll but the defence needs to pull up the socks.
Gujarat 8-10 Mumbai
Scores are level in first five minutes of the game. Guman Singh has scored 2 raid points so far while Heidarali Ekrami has also 2 points to his name.
Gujarat 4-4 Mumbai
