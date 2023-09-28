HIGHLIGHTS | Asian Games 2023 Day 5: India Hockey Team Beats Japan; Check India's Medals Tally
Asian Games 2023 Day 5: Sunil Chhetri-led Indian football team lost to Saudi Arabia in their Round of 16 match and got knocked out of the tournament, while India men's hockey team beat Japan.
Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 LIVE: India finished the fifth day of Asian Games 2023 with 25 medals in the bag. This includes 6 gold, 8 silver and 11 bronze. One of the deep disappointments was the loss of the Indian men's football team in the Round of 16 clash against Saudi Arabia. At the same time, Indian men's hockey team beat Japan 4-0 to sail through to the next round.
Paddlers Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran scripted wins in their respective table tennis matches to enter the men's singles Round of 16 while Anush Agarwalla won another medal in the Equestrian event, bagging a bronze medal in Dressage Individual Intermediate I Freestyle scoring 73.030 points. This is also the first individual medal for India in Equestrian.
Asian Games 2023 LIVE: Check India's Medals Tally
India have finished Day 5 of Asian Games 2023 with a total of 25 medals including 6 gold, 8 silver and 11 bronze.
They are placed at fifth in the overall medals tally, which is led by China who have 167 medals, including 90 gold. Followed by Republic of Korea, Japan and Uzbekistan.
Asian Games 2023 LIVE: India win in hockey
Indian men's hockey team continues to do well in Asian Games. They make short work of Japan as they thrash them 4-0 in a match that saw the Men in Blue's sheer domination. Two goals for Abhishek, which will boost him with confidence.
Asiam Games 2023 LIVE: India take 4-0 lead in hockey
And one more GOAL for India. Abhishek it is again with the fourth goal. Harmanpreet dribbled it to Mandeep’s stick, who gave a lovely pass to Abhishek who made no mistake and hit the net.
India 4-0 Japan
Asian Games Day 5: India Knocked Out In Men's Football
Indian men's football team journey in Asian Games 2023 comes to an end as they lose the Round of 16 clash vs Saudi Arabia 0-2. Sunil Chhetri and Co could not even open the account as KSA enter the next round.
Meanwhile India have taken a 2-0 lead over Japan in Men's Hockey match.
India 0-2 Saudi Arabia at FT in Men's football
Asian Games Hockey LIVE: India take lead over Japan
Abhishek converts penalty for India in the 13th minute of the match. This is a reverse stick goal from Abhishek as India take 1-0 lead over Japanese.
India 1-0 Japan
Asian Games 2023 LIVE: Swimming
In the Men’s 4x100m freestyle relay final, India finishes at sixth spot. Indian quartet of Tanish George, Vishal Grewal, Anand Anilkumar Shylaja and Srihari Natara finished sixth with 3:21.46. China wins gold as Asian record is made.
Asian Games Football LIVE: Three changes for India!
In: Bryce Miranda, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Azfar Noorani
Out: Rahim Ali, Chinglensana Singh, Abdul Rabeeh
Asian Games LIVE: Indian Trail Saudi Arabia In Football; Hockey Team Takes On Japan
Marran of Saudi Arabia scores second goal for Saudi Arabia as India completely on back foot in this Round of 16 clash. 2-0 to Saudi Arabia.
Meanwhile, Indian hockey team take on Japan in men's hockey. We are underway in this match.
India vs Saudi Arabia Foot LIVE Asian Games: Teams still at 0-0
India defence was challenged on many occasions as Saudi Arabia came close to opening their account several times in this half. The match remains 0-0 at the half-way mark.
LIVE Updates Asian Games: Football Update
Minutes to for half-time in the match and no team has scored a goal. India and Saudi Arabia. Sunil Chhetri has been dealth with by Saudi defenders so far.
India 0-0 Saudi Arabia
Asian Games LIVE: Still a stalemate
Saudi Arabia's Marran gets the ball outside the box and tries a shot on target. Indian goalie Dheeraj, however, cut to the task and easily gets to the ball, to finish the move made by Saudi player.
India 0-0 KSA
Asian Games: Indian Football Yet To Open Account Vs Saudi Arabia
It is neck and neck between India and Saudi Arabia at the moment in the game of football. No team has been able to score a goal and open the account.
India 0-0 KSA
Asian Games LIVE Updates: India vs Saudi Arabia starts
Lineups out for the IND vs KSA match.
Here's how the #BlueTigers ___ will take the field against Saudi Arabia __
Watch the match LIVE on the @SonySportsNetwk __#INDKSA __ #19thAsainGames _ #IndianFootball __ pic.twitter.com/XuQVuFocRQ
— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 28, 2023
Asian Games 2023: Table Tennis
Sathiyan qualifies for Men’s Singles Round Of 16. Sathiyan seals the spot after a straight set win over Turki Lafi Almutairi from Saudi Arabia. (11-5, 11-6, 11-9, 11-2)
LIVE Asian Games: Table Tennis Update
Sathiyan has taken a two-game lead in Men’s Singles Round of 32 against Saudi Arabia’s Turki Lafi Almutairi.
Sathiyan leads Almutairi - 2-0 (11-5, 11-6)
Asian Games 2023 LIVE: Table Tennis
Sharath Kamal has entered the Men’s Singles R-16. He beats Mohammed Saffan Ismail of Maldives 4-0 (11-9, 11-2, 11-7, 11-7).
LIVE Updates Asian Games 2023 Day 5: Equestrian rider claims historic bronze
Indian equestrian rider Anush Agarwalla and his horse Etro have claimed a bronze medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023. This is the first-ever Indian individual medal in dressage at the Asian Games. The riders have created history after winning historic gold medal in Team event earlier this week.
LIVE Updates Asian Games 2023 Day 5: India women's squash team assured of a medal
The Indian women’s squash team despite suffering a defeat to Malaysia in their final Pool B tie, reached the semifinals of the ongoing Asian Games 2023, assuring the country of at least a bronze medal in the multi-sports event. It was India’s first defeat in women's team squash Pool B while Malaysia won all their five group ties.
Live Updates Asian Games Day 5: Pranati Nayak out of medal contention
Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak is out of medal contention in women’s vault event at the Asian Games 2023 after she gets an average score of 12.350 for her two vaults, lower than the three gymnasts who went before her.
Just in:
Gymnastics: Pranati Nayak's score in Vault FINAL: 12.350 | OUT of fray for a medal #IndiaAtAsianGames #AGwithIAS #AsianGames2023 pic.twitter.com/c5TQNFDQIn
— India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) September 28, 2023
LIVE Asian Games 2023 Day 5: Pranati Nayak set to be in action in Women's Vault Final
Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak will be in action shortly in the women's vault final at the Asian Games 2023. She qualified here with an average score of 12.716. She had qualified for the all-round final too but skipped that event.
LIVE Updates Asian Games 2023: Boxer Jasmine marches into quarterfinals
Indian boxer Jaismine (60kg) marches into the quarterfinals of the Asian Games 2023 with a RSC (Referee Stops Contest) in round 2 decision win against Saudi Arabia's S Ghazwan Hadeel Ashour in the round of 16 clash.
Jaismine starts the #AsianGames campaign with a RSC win __
Enters the quarter-finals ___#PunchMeinHaiDum 3.O#Cheer4India#Boxing pic.twitter.com/mNnxOQQxKS
— Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) September 28, 2023
LIVE Asian Games 2023 Day 5: Achanta Sharath Kamal, G. Sathiyan book Round of 16 berth
Achanta Sharath Kamal and G. Sathiyan hammer Ser-Od Gankhuyag and Manlaijargal Munkh-Ochir of Mongolia 3-0 (11-5, 11-3, 11-3) in the round of 32 in men’s doubles at Asian Games 2023 to enter Round of 16 stage in doubles event on Thursday.
LIVE Updates Asian Games 2023 Day 5: Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah enter TT doubles Round of 16
The Indian paddler duo of Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah is through to the round of 16 with a 3-1 (11-8, 9-11, 11-6, 11-2) victory over Moosa Munsif Ahmed and Mohamed Shaffan Ismail of Maldives at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Thursday.
LIVE Asian Games 2023 Day 5: Manika Batra storms into Round of 16
Indian star Manika Batra stormed into the Asian Games 2023 Round of 16 in the women's single event with a 4-0 (11-5, 11-4, 11-3, 11-2) win over Nepal’s Nabita Shrestha on Thursday. However, Sreeja Akula suffers a 0-4 (6-11, 4-11, 13-15, 9-11) loss against North Korea’s Songgyong Pyon in the round of 32.
LIVE Updates Asian Games 2023 Day 3: India qualify for 4x100m freestyle relay final
Indian swimming quartet of Tanish George, Vishal Grewal, Anand Anilkumar Shylaja and Srihari Nataraj finishes fifth overall in the heats with a timing of 3:21.22s and qualified for the 4x100m freestyle relay swimming final on Thursday. The final takes place at 6:18PM IST
Live Updates Asian Games 2023 Day 5: PV Sindhu powers India into quarters
Indian women’s badminton team thrashed Mongolia 3-0 to sail into the quarterfinals of the team championships of the Asian Games 2023 on Thursday. In a clash between two lop-sided sides, it was two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu who started the proceedings with a 21-3 21-3 win over Myagmartseren Ganbaatar in the first singles.
LIVE Asian Games 2023 Day 5: Golfer Aditi Ashok rises to tied 2nd
Indian golfer Aditi Ashok has climbed up the leaderboard in round 1 and is ranked tied 2nd right now. Sharath is tied 17 and Prashanth is tied 21st. There's still a long way to go in the golf event at the Asian Games 2023.
LIVE Updates Asian Games 2023 Day 5: Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran crash out
Indian mixed doubles pair of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra crashed out of the table tennis mixed doubles event, losing to China's Zhe Yu Clarence Chew and Jian Zeng 7-11, 9-11, 13-11, 12-10, 11-3 in the Round of 16 encounter.
LIVE Asian Games 2023 Day 5: Indian shooters strike gold in 10m air pistol event
Indian shooting team Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal strike gold in Men's 10m Air Pistol Team event. This is the 6th gold medal for India so far in the Asian Games 2023 and the first on Day 5 on Thursday.
LIVE Asian Games 2023 Day 5: Roshibina Devi settles for silver after Wushu final
India's Roshibina Devi Naorem wins the first medal on Day 5 of the Asian Games 2023 after losing the final to home favourite Xiaowei Wu of China. Roshibina lost both the rounds by identical 5-0 margins in the women's 60kg final. The Indian will have to settle for silver, which is an improvement on the bronze in Asian Games 2018.
Live Updates Asian Games 2023 Day 5: Easy win for PV Sindhu
PV Sindhu hit the court at Asian Games 2023 on Thursday and post a comfortable 21-2, 21-3 win over Mongolia's Myagmartseren Ganbaatar in just 16 minutes to put India 1-0 up against Mongolia in the Round of 16 clash in team event.
LIVE Asian Games 2023 Day 5: All eyes on Roshibina Devi in Wushu event
India's Roshibina Devi Naorem will be facing off against China's Wu Xiaowei bidding to win gold in the Wushu women's 60 kg final on Thursday. The event is set to get underway soon.
