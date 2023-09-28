Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 LIVE: India finished the fifth day of Asian Games 2023 with 25 medals in the bag. This includes 6 gold, 8 silver and 11 bronze. One of the deep disappointments was the loss of the Indian men's football team in the Round of 16 clash against Saudi Arabia. At the same time, Indian men's hockey team beat Japan 4-0 to sail through to the next round.

Paddlers Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran scripted wins in their respective table tennis matches to enter the men's singles Round of 16 while Anush Agarwalla won another medal in the Equestrian event, bagging a bronze medal in Dressage Individual Intermediate I Freestyle scoring 73.030 points. This is also the first individual medal for India in Equestrian.

