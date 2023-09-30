Lovlina Borgohain and Preeti assured India two more medals in boxing, taking the overall tally to 35. Preeti becomes the second Indian boxer after Nikhat to secure Olympic qouta for the Paris Olympic Games in boxing with this win. India's table tennis sensation Manika Batra will be in action too today. India lost to North Korea in the women's Volleyball match while won another medal in shooting, in 10m air pistol mixed team event.

There are two India vs Pakistan clashes today. The first one is a final in men's squash, which will be an intense one. The second IND vs PAK match will be seen in the men's hockey. India's Olympics silver-medallist Mirabai Chanu will also take part in women's 49kg weightlifting event. By he end of Day 6, India had won 8 gold medals and were placed second in the medals tally behind China, Japan and South Korea.

