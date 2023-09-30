Highlights | Asian Games 2023 Day 7: Indian Men's Squash & Tennis Secure Golds, With 10 Total Gold Medals
Asian Games 2023 Day 7: Indian boxer Lovling Borgohain wins quarter-finals of women's 75kg weight and India vs Pakistan in men's squash final begins
Trending Photos
Lovlina Borgohain and Preeti assured India two more medals in boxing, taking the overall tally to 35. Preeti becomes the second Indian boxer after Nikhat to secure Olympic qouta for the Paris Olympic Games in boxing with this win. India's table tennis sensation Manika Batra will be in action too today. India lost to North Korea in the women's Volleyball match while won another medal in shooting, in 10m air pistol mixed team event.
There are two India vs Pakistan clashes today. The first one is a final in men's squash, which will be an intense one. The second IND vs PAK match will be seen in the men's hockey. India's Olympics silver-medallist Mirabai Chanu will also take part in women's 49kg weightlifting event. By he end of Day 6, India had won 8 gold medals and were placed second in the medals tally behind China, Japan and South Korea.
Check LIVE Score and Updates from Asian Games Day 7 HERE.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: This is it for today!!!
Asian Games 2023 Medals Tally..
India on 4th.#IndiaAtAsianGames #AsianGames2022 #AsianGames #INDvsENG #WorldCup2023 #BreakingNews #WeSupportAbhishek #PAKvsNZ #AnushkaSharma #ViratKohli #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/RbqLhnxaX9
— Memes21Center (@Memesparody21) September 30, 2023
LIVE Asian Games 2023: Badminton Update
Srikanth's remarkable performance guarantees India's place in the men's team finals, setting up a showdown against China tomorrow. This historic achievement marks the first time that the Indian men's team has guaranteed themselves an Asian Games medal.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: Hockey Update - IND 10-2 PAK
The final whistle blows! It's all over, and India has triumphed over Pakistan with an impressive score of 10-2! What an incredible game! What a remarkable victory! This marks the largest margin of victory between these two sides in this historic rivalry fixture. The final score: IND 10-2 PAK.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: Hockey Update - IND 10-2 PAK
GOAL!!! Varun Kumar converts from the penalty spot, and India now holds a remarkable 10-2 lead! Yes, you heard it right, 10-2 over their arch-rivals! This marks the first instance of a team reaching double-digit goals in this fixture.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: Hockey Update - IND 9-2 PAK
GOAL!!! India is soaring high at cloud 9! Lalit has finally found the back of the net! India now enjoys a commanding lead of 9-2 over Pakistan. The score stands at IND 9-2 PAK in the 4th quarter.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: Hockey Update - IND 8-2 PAK
GOAL!!! India extends their lead to 8 goals, and Pakistan's defence has had a tough day indeed! This time, it's Shamsher Singh who finds the net for the Men in Blue. The score now reads IND 8-2 PAK in the 4th quarter.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: Hockey Update - IND 7-2 PAK
Pakistan scores a GOAL! Sufiyan delivers once more from the penalty corner, and Pakistan now has their second goal. The score stands at IND 7-2 PAK in the 3rd quarter.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: Hockey Update - IND 7-1 PAK
India scores a GOAL! Sukhjeet takes a shot during the counter, and Varun deflects it into the net with his stick! The Indians now hold a commanding 7-1 lead over Pakistan in the 3rd quarter.
IND 7-1 PAK (3rd QTR)
LIVE Asian Games 2023: Hockey Update - India is dominating Pakistan with a score of 6-0.
Harmanpreet Singh is having an exceptional performance, making an impact across the field today. With 8 minutes left in the third quarter, plus an additional 15 minutes for quarter 3, India continues to maintain their lead.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: Hockey Update
In the men's hockey pool A match at the Asian Games 2023, India has taken a commanding 4-0 lead over Pakistan during the first half.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: Weightlifting Update
Bindyarani Devi of India commenced her weightlifting performance with a successful lift of 109 kg in her initial attempt. However, she encountered a challenge in her second attempt when trying to clean and jerk 113 kg. Fortunately, she persevered and succeeded in her third attempt, accomplishing a total lift of 196 kg.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: Athletics Update
Aishwarya Mishra Secures 4th Place in Women's 400m Final, Just Misses Podium. In the thrilling women's 400m final, Aishwarya Mishra clinched the fourth position, narrowly missing out on a podium finish. Oluwakemi Mujidat of Bahrain emerged victorious in this intense race.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: Women's Doubles Quarterfinals Result
Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee Claim Victory Over Chen Meng and Wang Yidi 2-1. Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee secured wins in the first two games but surrendered the third to China's Chen Meng and Wang Yidi, with a final score of 11-5, 11-5, 5-11.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: Badminton Semifinal Update
In the Men's Team Badminton Semifinal, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were defeated by the South Korean pair of Seungjae Seo and Minhyuk Kang, with a score of 13-21 in the first set.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: Badminton Semifinal Update
India's HS Prannoy secures a thrilling turnaround by winning the third game 21-19 after losing the first game 18-21. India now leads 1-0 in the best-of-five match.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: India Secures Gold in Men's Squash Team Event
In a thrilling final showdown, the Indian squad emerged victorious by defeating Pakistan 2-1, securing the coveted gold medal.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: India Vs Pakistan Final Men's Squash
In the Squash Men's Team Final, Pakistan's Noor Zaman emerged victorious in the third game, giving him the lead in Match 3 against India's Abhay Singh. Noor currently leads Abhay with a score of 2-1 (7-11, 11-9, 11-7).
Asian Games 2023: India Vs Pakistan Final Men's Squash
Abhay is playing exceptionally well and has taken a game vs Pakistan's Noor. in match number 3 of the Squash Men’s Team Final.
Abhay leads Noor - 1 - 0 (11-7)
Asian Games LIVE: Squash: Men’s Team Final
Saurav has beaten Asim to bring it to 1-1. He wins 11-5, 11-1, 11-3 in match 2 of the Squash Men’s Team Final to level the tie for India.
IND 1 - 1 PAK
Asian Games LIVE: Mirabai fails to medal
Mirabai Chanu will return with no medal as in the third attempt, she goes down from her squat position. She ends with total of 191kg and that takes her to 4th place.
In men's squash final, Saurav Ghoshal takes two game lead in Match 2 vs Muhammad Asim Khan.
Asian Games LIVE Updates: India vs Pakistan Men's squash final begins
Pakistan take 1-0 lead in men's squash final. Nasir Iqbal has beaten India's Mahesh Mangaonkar 11-8, 11-3, 11-2 to secure the first match for Pakistan against India in the Squash Men’s Team Final.
Asian Games 2023 LIVE: Rohan Bopanna, Rutuja Bhosale Clinch Gold
GOLD for India as tennis stars Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale beat En-shuo Liang and Tsung-hao Huang of Chinese Taipei in the Mixed Doubles at the 2023 Asian Games. This is the ninth gold for India at the Games.
IND 2 - 1 TPE (2-6, 6-3, [10] - [4])
Asian Games 2023 LIVE: Lovlina confirms 3rd boxing medal for India
Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) put up a dominating show to win the quarterfinals bout 5-0 , against South Korea's Suyeon Seong. Lovlina has not yet won the Olympic quota as in 66kg and 75kg boxers who win gold and silver medal will qualify in these two categories.
Asian Games LIVE: Manika engrossed in intense battle
Manika Batra has pulled things back in the women's singles quarter-final of table tennis against China's Yidi Wang. She trails 2-3. Meanwhile Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale dropped the first set in the Mixed Doubles final against Chinese Taipei’s En-shuo Liang and Tsung-hao Huang.
Asian Games 2023 LIVE: Preeti wins Olympic quota
Boxer Preeti has won her 54kg quarter-final with win over Zhaina Shekerbekova of Kazakhstan and has secured her place in Paris Olympics 2024.
Manika Batra is currently playing her women's singles quarter-final against China's Yidi Wang. The match is tied 1-1.
Asian Games LIVE: Golf
India’s Aditi Ashok has finished on top in Round 3 of the Women’s Golf event. Her score is 22 under par. India's Pranavi Urs finished 11th while Avani Prashanth finished T19. In the team standings, India sealed top spot with 29 under par, above second placed Thailand
Asian Games LIVE: Women's team loses in Volleyball
In the Women’s Pool A match, Indian team has lost to North Korea. India lose 1-3 in the Women’s Volleyball Pool A game after taking the first set. India faces China next in Pool A.
IND 1 - 3 PRK (25-23, 22-25, 17-25, 16-25)
Asian Games LIVE: Shooting
In Trap-75 Men, Indians slip. Kynan Darius, Zoravar Singh Sandhu and Prithviraj Tondaiman all shot a 23 in Round 2 of the Men’s Trap-75 Qualification event to slide down the rankings.
Asian Games 2023 LIVE: Medal No 34 for India
Sarabjot and Divya clinch silver in 10M AIR PISTOL MIXED TEAM EVENT as they go down 14-16 in close match vs China's Zhang Bowen and Jiang Ranxin. Medal Number 34 for India.
Asian Games 2023 LIVE: Aditi Ashok bosses
In golf, Aditi Ashok continues to be No 1 in Women’s Golf Round 3 with an overall score of 20 under par after 16 holes.
Swapna Barman bows out in high jump with 855 points.
India take lead in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Gold medal match against China. India 5-1 China.
Asian Games Day 7 LIVE: Volleyball Women’s Pool A
India take on North Korea and have taken the first set 25-23. Soorya top scored for India with eight points.
IND 1 - 0 PRK (25-23)
Women’s Heptathlon: High Jump Update
India's Swapna Barman clears 1.67m jump. Brilliant from her as she continues her run in the high jump of women’s heptathlon. She clears 1.67m with ease in her second jump.
LIVE Updates Asian Games: Jyothi Yarraji in final of women's hurdles
Aiming for her first medal ta Asiad, earlier today, Jyothi Yarraji finished 2nd in her Heat of the Women’s 100m hurdles with a time of 13.03 to qualify for the final. Murali Sreesankar with a jump of 7.97 qualified for the final. Jeswin Aldrin’s third attempt of 7.67 was enough to see him through the final of the Men’s Long Jump after finishing second in his heat.
Asian Games 2023 LIVE: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification
India’s Sarabjot Singh and Divya Thadigol will be playing for the gold medal in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event after topping the charts with 577 points after 3 series of shots. The pair will face China for gold.
Asian Games LIVE Day 7: Women’s 100m Hurdles
Nithya Ramraj finishes 5th in the second heat to qualify for the final with a time of 13.30. She looks set to qualify as one of the fastest finishers outside the top 3. Yanni Wu of China won the heat with a time of 12.80.
Asian Games 2023, Day 7 LIVE: ATHLETICS Schedule Morning session
6:35 AM onwards: Men’s Long Jump Qualifying Groups A and B - Murali Sreeshankar & Jeswin Aldrin
6:38 AM onwards: Women’s Heptathlon 100m Hurdles- Swapna Barman & Nandini Agasara
6:45 AM onwards: Women’s 100m Hurdles Heats (1 & 2) - Jyothi Yarraji, Nithya Ramraj
7:05 AM onwards: Men’s 1500m Round 1 Heats - Ajay Kumar Saroj & Jinson Johnson
7:20 AM onwards: Women’s Heptathlon High Jump- Swapna Barman & Nandini Agasara