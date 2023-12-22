HIGHLIGHTS PKL 2023 Today, Kabaddi Match Full Scorecard: Telugu Titans Beat Haryana Steelers; Patna Pirates Beat Tamil Thalaivas

The Chennai leg of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2023) began with home side Tamil Thalaivas (TAM) losing to Patna Pirates (PAT) in Match 34. Both the matches of the day were played at SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai. In the second match, Haryana Steelers (HAR) beat Telugu Titans (TEL) in what was a very close match. Thalaivas lost to Pirates by a big margin of 46-33 in the first game of the day in PKL.

Thalaivas and Pirates had been struggling in the competition But now Pirates have jumped to sixth spot in the standings thanks to the win. They now have 3 wins from 6 matches while Thalaivas have 2 from 5 matches are at 11th spot. The score difference of Thalaivas is -23 which is a huge blow for them. Pirates have definitely improved their show now after this win.

At the same time, Titans are still the worst side this tournament with only 1 wins from 6 matches but they will be happt that they have now at least opened their account. Haryana Steelers who are third-placed with 4 wins from 5 games so far.

