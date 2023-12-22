HIGHLIGHTS PKL 2023 Today, Kabaddi Match Full Scorecard: Telugu Titans Beat Haryana Steelers; Patna Pirates Beat Tamil Thalaivas
Tamil Thalaivas Vs Patna Pirates, Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans, Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Match LIVE Score and Updates: PAT thrashed TAM while TEL finally won their first game of the season after win over HAR
Trending Photos
The Chennai leg of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2023) began with home side Tamil Thalaivas (TAM) losing to Patna Pirates (PAT) in Match 34. Both the matches of the day were played at SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai. In the second match, Haryana Steelers (HAR) beat Telugu Titans (TEL) in what was a very close match. Thalaivas lost to Pirates by a big margin of 46-33 in the first game of the day in PKL.
Thalaivas and Pirates had been struggling in the competition But now Pirates have jumped to sixth spot in the standings thanks to the win. They now have 3 wins from 6 matches while Thalaivas have 2 from 5 matches are at 11th spot. The score difference of Thalaivas is -23 which is a huge blow for them. Pirates have definitely improved their show now after this win.
At the same time, Titans are still the worst side this tournament with only 1 wins from 6 matches but they will be happt that they have now at least opened their account. Haryana Steelers who are third-placed with 4 wins from 5 games so far.
Follow Highlights and Scorecard From Pro Kabaddi League Matches between TAM vs PAT and HAR vs TEL Here
Pro Kabaddi League Match Results Today
Patna Pirates beat Tamil Thalaivas
Three-time champions Patna Pirates caused an upset on the opening day of the Chennai leg as they defeated home side Tamil Thalaivas 46-33 in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Friday. The Thalaivas did not win but a local boy ended on the winning side as PKL debutant Sudhakar M scored 11 raid points to take the Pirates past the finish line.
Telugu Titans beat Haryana Steelers
In next match, Pawan Sehrawat-led Telugu Titans finally registered a win in the competition, beating Haryana Steelers in a close match by margin of just 1 point.
That's that from our coverage today. Thanks for joining in. See you again.
PKL LIVE Updates HAR vs TEL: Telugu Titans win
Telugu Titans beat Haryana Steelers to register their first win of the season. After 5 losses, Titans register their first victory of the match. The coach is very happy. Pawan Sehrawat is keeping the celebrations light. Great fight by Steelers. But their four-match winning streak comes to an end.
HAR 36-37 TEL
PKL LIVE Updates HAR vs TEL: Thrilling end to this match
Pawan Sehrawat has already pulled off a Super 10. His team needs a team to open the account. The pendulum keeps swinging from here to there. Titans have taken a time out.
HAR 33-34 TEL
PKL LIVE HAR vs TEL: Pressure on Steelers
Titans take two-point lead. Haryana Steelers have produced an ordinary defence show today or else the scoreline would be tilted in their favour. Titans in lead here.
HAR 29-30 TEL
PKL 2023 LIVE HAR vs TEL: Strategic time out pver
The strategic time out comes to an end. The scores are level and both the teams have discussed their strategy. Less than 10 minutes to go.
HAR 28-28 TEL
LIVE Score Haryana Vs Telugu: Scores level
There is nothing differenting the two teams hee. Steelers and Titans at loggerheads literally. The game is level.
HAR 27-27 TEL
LIVE HAR vs TEL: Super 10 for Shivam
Pawam is out after getting a bonus at the start of the second half. Steelers still behind. Shivam takes another point and completes Super 10.
HAR 23-24 TEL
LIVE HAR vs TEL: Titans end 1st half with lead
Pawam gets a point in the dying minutes of the first half. Steelers are all out and for the first time, Titans taking lead in this match. Great comeback from the Pawan-led side.
HAR 20-21 TEL
LIVE Updates HAR Vs TEL: Titans need a comeback
Pawan taken down by Steelers. Not his day. Titans were all out not long back. They are playing poor kabaddi here Titans. No wonder they are down in standings right now. Wait a second, Praful with a great jump for a point for Titans. This could be a turning point for Titans. They need an inspiring moment.
HAR 17-13 TEL
LIVE Score Haryana Steelers Vs Telugu Titans: Neck amnd and neck clash
Haryana slightly ahead in this key clash. Haryana are fourth placed, favourites to win while Titans are yet to open their account this season. Telugu Titans need a big effort from skipper Pawan Sehrawat.
Haryana have two-point lead. This is a neck and neck contest so far.
HAR 8-6 TEL
LIVE Score Updates HAR vs TEL: Starting lineups
Here’s the starting 7 of Telugu Titans
Rajnish, Omkar, Ajit Pawar, Pawan Sehrawat (C), Prafull Zaware, Mohit Rathee, Sandeep Dhull
Starting lineup of Haryana Steelers
Vinay, Jaideep Dahiya (C), Rahul Sethpal, Ashish, Mohit, Mohit Nandal, Shivam
PKL LIVE Updates: Pirates beat Thalaivas
Great win for Pirates. They beat Thalaivas 46-33.
Next match coming up soon between Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans.
LIVE Updates TAM vs PAT PKL: Super 10 for Sudhakar
This match looks done and dusted with just 2 minutes left and Patna with a thick lead. Sudharkar completed a Super 10 in front of his parents in a packed house.
TAM 31-43 PAT
LIVE Updates TAM vs PAT: Huge lead for Patna
Pirates running away with it. They continue to collect points and they have taken a 13-point lead now. Manjeet has been collecting points and now sent to the bench by the Thalaivas defence finally.
TAM 27-40 PAT
LIVE Score Updates TAM vs PAT: Patna dominate
The last strategic time out of this match has been taken. Pirates in lead. Thalaivas have been able to reduce the gap by some points but still at some distance.
TAM 24-33 PAT
LIVE Score Updates TAM vs PAT: Patna still in lead
Patna Pirates continue to dominate. They have lead of one nine points. After half time, Pirates have taken their game several notches up. Thalaivas need a comeback again. Just now, Thalaivas get one point in one defence.
TAM 23-31 PAT
PKL LIVE Score Updates TAM vs PAT: Pirates dominate
The 2nd half begins. Ajinkya taken down by Patna and one more point added for Pirates. Great comeback by Patna as Manjeet gets two points. Thalaivas have been all out. Pirates extend lead by 6 points.
TAM 21-27 PAT
PKL LIVE Score Updates TAM vs PAT: Half time
End of first half. It is neck and neck. Patna Pirates take lead by just one point at the end of the first 20 minutes. Wow, what a match. This is some kabaddi.
TAM 20-21 PAT
PKL LIVE Score TAM vs PAT: Great match
What defence from Thalaivas here. The team effort as they stop Sachin from pulling off a raid for Patna.
TAM 20-17 PAT
PKL LIVE Score TAM vs PAT: What a match
Thalaivas pull off an all-out on Pirates. Himanshu with the counter attack and after a sedate start. Thalaivas up and running on home turf
TAM 18-14 PAT
PKL LIVE Score TAM vs PAT: What a match
The first ten minutes are gone and the atmosphere is electrifying in this match. Thalivas take the lead as Himanshu wins two important points. Brilliant comeback.
TAM 13-11 PAT
TAM vs PAT LIVE Updates: Neck and neck
Lovely moment in the game as parents of Sudhakar of Pirates are watching the game and he scored a super point in front of them. Meanwhile Thalaivas stage a comabck with some supertackles. It is neck and neck now.
TAM 10-10 PAT
TAM vs PAT LIVE Score PKL: Patna in lead
Brilliant point from Himanshu for Thalaivas with a touch with the leg. Good return from Thalaivas but Patna Pirates pull off a super raid as Sachin wins it for them. The lead thickens.
TAM 3-9 PAT
PKL TAM vs PAT LIVE Updates: Match starts
First raid to be done by Pirates. One point to Patna Pirates. Better defending from the visitors, all players on one. Great start as Patna lead.
TAM 1-2 PAT
PKL LIVE Updates: National Anthem time
A little schoolgirl sings the national anthem as two teams line up to sing it along. Great moment. Match begins as soon as anthem is sung.
TAM vs PAT PKL LIVE: Match to start soon
We are not far away from the live action of the first match between Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates in Chennai. Watch this space for live score and updates.
PKL LIVE TAM vs PAT: Starting lineups
Patna: Ankit, Krishan, Neeraj Kumar (C), Sudhakar M, Sandeep Kumar, Manish, Sachin
Tamil Thalaivas: Sahil Gulia, M. Abishek, Narender, Mohit, Ajinkya Pawar, Himanshu, Sagar (C)
Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Updates: Matches today
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the matches in PKL 2023 today. In first match of the Chennai leg, Tamil Thalaivas (TAM) take on Patna Pirates (PAT) and in the seocnd second match, Haryana Steelers (HAR) meet Telugu Titans. Keep watching this space for latest updates from the match.